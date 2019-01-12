Now Open

Park Hotel Yeongdeungpo, Seoul

Park Hotel Group Opens First Hotel in South Korea

Now open – 140 Rooms

Park Hotel Group has expanded its portfolio to South Korea with the opening of the Park Hotel Yeongdeungp in Seoul.

The new-build hotel located within the Yeongdeungpo district, is owned by Seoul-based K2 Group and managed by Park Hotel Group.

Sitiated in Yeongdeungpo district, just a 10-minute drive away from Yeouido financial hub, the 14-storey hotel features 140 rooms and family studios. Guests can easily explore numerous landmarks and attractions including IFC Shopping Mall, historical National Assembly Building and 63 Square, one of Korea's tallest skyscrapers, which features an art gallery, an aquarium, a performance hall, a wax museum and an observatory with panoramic views of Seoul.

Right next to the hotel is Seonyudo Station, a train stop within Seoul's subway network, that provides guests hassle-free access to popular venues such as Times Square, Hongdae and Gangnam Underground Shopping Centre. Within walking distance from the hotel are shopping, leisure and dining districts including Seonyudo Park and popular burger joint, CHAN by Hikoco. The hotel is also a 50-minute and 25-minute drive from Incheon International Airport and Gimpo International Airport respectively.

Hotel facilities include three F&B outlets, a 24-hour fitness room, business centre, meeting room and a banquet hall.