Travelodge Myeongdong Euljiro In Seoul Opens

Now Open

1 July 2019

Travelodge Hotels Asia continues its rapid growth with the opening of Travelodge Myeongdong Euljiro in the heart of Seoul's tourism district. This is the Group's second hotel in Seoul, bringing the Travelodge hotels portfolio to ten in two years. Like all Travelodge hotels in Asia, Travelodge Myeongdong Euljiro is located at the centre of action - in this case, in close proximity to some of the city's most popular tourist attractions - and promises a value-for-quality, no-fuss experience that delivers everything the independent savvy traveller needs.

This select service hotel offers 224 rooms in three categories - Standard Twin, Superior Twin and Superior Double. Other amenities include The Lodge Restaurant, which guests can use as an all-day social and working space, 24-hour fitness centre and self-service laundromat. Highspeed complimentary internet, locally-inspired touches within the hotel as well as genuine, friendly service completes the experience.

Nearby attractions include the Myeongdong Shopping Street, the Gyeongbokgung Palace, the Myeongdong Cathedral, the Gwangjang Market, the Cheongyecheon Stream and the N Seoul Tower. Other than the N Seoul Tower, which is only ten minutes by car, the other five attractions are all within ten minutes' walk from the hotel, allowing guests access to awe-inspiring history, scenic sights and mouth-watering local street food with ease.