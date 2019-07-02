Travelodge Myeongdong Euljiro
Travelodge Myeongdong Euljiro In Seoul Opens
Now open – 224 Rooms
This select service hotel offers 224 rooms in three categories - Standard Twin, Superior Twin and Superior Double. Other amenities include The Lodge Restaurant, which guests can use as an all-day social and working space, 24-hour fitness centre and self-service laundromat. Highspeed complimentary internet, locally-inspired touches within the hotel as well as genuine, friendly service completes the experience.
Nearby attractions include the Myeongdong Shopping Street, the Gyeongbokgung Palace, the Myeongdong Cathedral, the Gwangjang Market, the Cheongyecheon Stream and the N Seoul Tower. Other than the N Seoul Tower, which is only ten minutes by car, the other five attractions are all within ten minutes' walk from the hotel, allowing guests access to awe-inspiring history, scenic sights and mouth-watering local street food with ease.