Six Senses Dreams of Paradise Found at Six Senses La Sagesse, Grenada

27 November 2020

Marking the brand's debut resort in the Caribbean, Six Senses La Sagesse, Grenada is set on a headland on the southern part of the island known for its spice and relaxed lifestyle.

Set to open in late 2022, the resort and residences are spread over 38 acres (15 hectares) and laid out using the natural topography of the land, with great effort given to ensuring space, privacy and uninterrupted views over the turquoise sea. The resort will offer 56 guestrooms, seven one-bedroom villas and five two-bedroom villas, with no building higher than a palm tree. Influenced by the region's traditional architecture, the design language mimics a Caribbean village bursting with variety along the lakefront promenade and beach. The walkways through the gardens are made of repurposed nutmeg shells and cocoa skins, maintaining the connection to Grenada's "Spice Island" heritage.

A world of their own

Crowning the bluff to capture the Caribbean breeze and 270-degree views are a handful of contemporary residences available for purchase. These three- and four-bedroom green-roofed homes are carefully and individually sited into the dramatic hillside within 21,500 square feet (2,000 square meters) of landscaped gardens. Each has a 56-foot (17-meter) horizon-edge pool and wrap-around pool decks. Effortlessly blurring the lines between inside and out, the indoor dining spills out to a covered bar and BBQ terrace that merges into a lawn garden with a palm canopy. What it means to be mentally, physically and spiritually happy has been carefully considered in every aspect of the design, with ample light, fresh air, ventilation and calming space for working from home.

Owners will have access to all the resort's facilities, amenities and services, as well as having the opportunity to place their homes into the rental program when not in occupation - one of the many attractive benefits of these residences. Interior design and furniture packages are available to ensure a smooth and hassle-free process to property rental.

Never a dull moment

The Experience Center is a community hub where guests can book spa treatments, watersports or excursions, browse the beachwear in the Boutique, learn about the healing benefits of botanicals in the Alchemy Bar or relax in the Library.

The sprawling landscape caters for the active, complete with outdoor fitness trails and jungle gym, and for the more reflective, with quiet locations for meditation, forest bathing, labyrinth walking, sensory foot reflexology, fire rituals and candlelight yoga.

There's a teen's lounge and children's play center as well as Grow With Six Senses activities, where children are invited to reconnect with nature and gain useful life skills through play.

In terms of excursions, Grenada also offers up shipwreck dives and waterfalls, spice trails and chocolate factories, hiking and unique underwater art at the Molinere Underwater Sculpture Park. The winding trails of Grand Etang National Park, a rainforest reserve nestled in the heart of the island, offer sightings of exotic birds and playful Mona monkeys. The capital, St. George's, is a beautiful and buzzing horseshoe-shaped harbor, where narrow streets are lined with interesting shops, outdoor cafes and a daily market.

Natural, local and responsibly sourced

The dining experience at the Great House is different each day thanks to a flexible series of rooms including a Conservatory, Bakery, Gallery and Beach Dining room. There is also a private dining room and Raw Bar with display kitchen. The Signature restaurant serves a mix of local, Creole-inspired dishes including plant based and locally foraged menus. Couples and small groups can create their own backdrop thanks to destination dining options including a beach blanket BBQ or Chef's Garden experience. There's also in-villa dining for staying in with a beautifully presented dinner or movie night.

For drinks, guests can opt for the Sand Bar (which will offer rum-making workshops), use the swim-up bar or concoct their own botanical bases in the Fermentation Lab. Perhaps the tastiest of all will be the home-bottled water at the Water Bar, a group-wide initiative that avoids the transportation of 2 million plastic bottles a year.

A spa for all seasons

Six Senses Spa at La Sagesse is uniquely set overlooking the lagoon, designed in the style of a traditional fishing village. In-house experts and Visiting Practitioners will integrate local community knowledge and draw upon age-old local traditions and the healing benefits of indigenous plants and herbs to offer a menu of specialty spa and beauty treatments, Holistic Anti-Aging Center, Caribbean healing traditions and rejuvenation journeys.

Wellness days and personalized programs will help to address the most common concerns around digestion, weight loss, elimination of built-up toxins, weakened immune system, sleep, stress relief, muscle toning or building better stamina.

Sustainable living

In line with the brand's commitment to sustainability, Six Senses La Sagesse will operate on a self-sufficient and plastic-free basis. Ingredients for the restaurants and spa will be picked from the abundant kitchen gardens, herb gardens and native fruit trees and seafood will be sourced from local fishermen. The landscaping strategy also promotes mangrove enhancement and restoration, with the aim for achieving a wildlife habitat that visitors can experience under the guidance of conservation research partners.

The Six Senses Earth Lab is a center for engagement and innovation located at the heart of the resort, where guests are encouraged to join workshops and learn first-hand about the natural world, how to lighten their footprint and rewild their soul to potentially carry what they've learned with them beyond the resort.