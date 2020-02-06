Industry Update
Appointment 5 February 2020

Reed Majors

Appointed Executive Director of Business Development Western U.S.
At Cloud5 Communications in Palo Alto - CA, USA

share this article
View Reed Majors's LinkedIn Profile
Reed Majors

Top-rated hospitality technology provider Cloud5 Communications expands its sales team with the appointment of Reed Majors as Executive Director of Business Development. Based in Palo Alto, California, Majors will support the growing demand for Cloud5 High-Speed Internet Access (HSIA) and communications solutions from leading hotel brands and management companies in the Western U.S.

Majors draws upon 25 years of technology experience and a deep knowledge of guest WiFi, converged networks, telephony, mobile and video solutions. Prior to joining Cloud5, he headed up the Internet business at SONIFI Solutions where he doubled the served base for Internet and integrated video/WiFi solutions.

Majors is a technology solutions veteran with business development experience across diverse organizations from Cisco and Intuit to non-profits. He has served in global leadership roles for corporate strategy, sales and product marketing.

Cloud5 Communications was recently approved to provide Marriott GPNS Internet solutions for hotels in the Caribbean and Latin America region alongside its base of business operations in North America.

Cloud5 Communications

Cloud5 Communications is hospitality's #1 communications technology and services platform. Its holistic communications platform brings together advanced data and voice solutions, including end-to-end High-Speed Internet Access (HSIA), converged networks, hosted and on-premise PBX, WAN/LAN management, network design and skilled 24/7 support, as well as contact center services.
more information
Recent Appointments at Cloud5 Communications

Mark Holzberg - President and CEO

15 November 2018 —
read more

Steve Brown - Executive Director of Business Development

23 February 2017 — An expert communications professional with more than 25 years of hospitality sales experience, Steve Brown has been named an Executive Director of Business Development for Cloud5 Communications, the pioneer in cloud-based communications for hospitality.
read more

Katrina Pruitt-Andrews - Vice President of Marketing

20 October 2016 — Katrina leads Cloud5 marketing communications and branding, including public relations, web, events, advertising, direct marketing and sales engagement. She brings more than 20 years of hospitality experience with industry leaders such as MICROS, Sabre, and Travelclick, and a track record of helping deliver high value, actionable insight to the market.
read more
Advertisements