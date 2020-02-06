Appointment

5 February 2020

Top-rated hospitality technology provider Cloud5 Communications expands its sales team with the appointment of Reed Majors as Executive Director of Business Development. Based in Palo Alto, California, Majors will support the growing demand for Cloud5 High-Speed Internet Access (HSIA) and communications solutions from leading hotel brands and management companies in the Western U.S.

Majors draws upon 25 years of technology experience and a deep knowledge of guest WiFi, converged networks, telephony, mobile and video solutions. Prior to joining Cloud5, he headed up the Internet business at SONIFI Solutions where he doubled the served base for Internet and integrated video/WiFi solutions.

Majors is a technology solutions veteran with business development experience across diverse organizations from Cisco and Intuit to non-profits. He has served in global leadership roles for corporate strategy, sales and product marketing.

Cloud5 Communications was recently approved to provide Marriott GPNS Internet solutions for hotels in the Caribbean and Latin America region alongside its base of business operations in North America.