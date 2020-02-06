Reed Majors
Appointed Executive Director of Business Development Western U.S.
At Cloud5 Communications in Palo Alto - CA, USA
Majors draws upon 25 years of technology experience and a deep knowledge of guest WiFi, converged networks, telephony, mobile and video solutions. Prior to joining Cloud5, he headed up the Internet business at SONIFI Solutions where he doubled the served base for Internet and integrated video/WiFi solutions.
Majors is a technology solutions veteran with business development experience across diverse organizations from Cisco and Intuit to non-profits. He has served in global leadership roles for corporate strategy, sales and product marketing.
Cloud5 Communications was recently approved to provide Marriott GPNS Internet solutions for hotels in the Caribbean and Latin America region alongside its base of business operations in North America.