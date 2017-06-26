Bethesda, Md. – Marriott International, Inc.® (NASDAQ: MAR) today announced is the opening of Element Chandler Fashion Center, which marks the debut of the eco-conscious brand in Arizona. Element Chandler Fashion Center, owned by Chandler HG, LLC, a Glacier House Hotels entity, is conveniently located adjacent to the Chandler Fashion Center – one of the largest malls in the Phoenix Metropolitan area. The new property features 107 light-filled guestrooms and an atmosphere designed to fuel a smart and sustainable stay while maintaining a balanced life on the road.

A recognized industry leader in the eco-space, Element offers travelers a fresh interpretation of the traditional hotel experience with natural light, modern design, healthy options and green-minded sensibilities. This reimagined extended-stay experience is perfect for the traveler who is visiting for a few days or a few weeks. Guests can fuel their day with healthy options from the RISE breakfast stocked with refreshing smoothies, wholesome granola and more, and wind down with the RELAX evening wine reception – both complimentary. Spacious studios and one-bedroom suites at Element Chandler Fashion Center offer a fluid design of modular furniture, fully equipped kitchens, the signature Heavenly® Bed and spa-inspired bathrooms. The hotel also features 600 square feet of meeting space as well as amenities that include: the RESTORE gourmet pantry, the signature Bikes to Borrow program, which offers guests complimentary bikes along with a local trail map, a state-of-the-art 24-hour fitness center, a heated outdoor swimming pool, and fast and free Wi-Fi throughout the property.

"We are excited to launch Element in Arizona, continuing the growth momentum of the brand while meeting a local demand for the healthy, active traveler in the area," said Paige Francis, Vice President, Global Brand Management for Element Hotels. "Element Chandler offers travelers a smart, sustainable option near upscale shops and restaurants, and easy access to the numerous businesses along the Price Road technology corridor. Guests can enjoy clean, modern design and everything they need whether they're staying with us for two nights or two weeks."

The newly constructed Element is located directly across from Nordstrom and within walking distance to the many other retail stores and dining options in the Chandler Fashion Center. Easily accessible from both Santan Freeway and Loop 101 Price Freeway, Element Chandler Fashion Center is 10 minutes from Wild Horse Pass, 20 minutes from Sky Harbor International Airport (PHX) and less than 30 minutes from downtown Phoenix and Arizona State University. Nearby space and technology businesses along the Price Road corridor include Intel, Orbital Sciences Corporation, Space Data and Boeing Iridium Satellite.

