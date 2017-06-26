Eco-Wise Element Brand Launches in Arizona
"We are excited to launch Element in Arizona, continuing the growth momentum of the brand while meeting a local demand for the healthy, active traveler in the area," said Paige Francis, Vice President, Global Brand Management for Element Hotels. "Element Chandler offers travelers a smart, sustainable option near upscale shops and restaurants, and easy access to the numerous businesses along the Price Road technology corridor. Guests can enjoy clean, modern design and everything they need whether they're staying with us for two nights or two weeks."
The newly constructed Element is located directly across from Nordstrom and within walking distance to the many other retail stores and dining options in the Chandler Fashion Center. Easily accessible from both Santan Freeway and Loop 101 Price Freeway, Element Chandler Fashion Center is 10 minutes from Wild Horse Pass, 20 minutes from Sky Harbor International Airport (PHX) and less than 30 minutes from downtown Phoenix and Arizona State University. Nearby space and technology businesses along the Price Road corridor include Intel, Orbital Sciences Corporation, Space Data and Boeing Iridium Satellite.
