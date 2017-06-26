SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico – El San Juan Hotel is pleased to announce that it will open its doors as part of Curio – A Collection by Hilton TM to travelers and locals alike on February 5th, 2017. Following a property-wide multi-million-dollar renovation, one of the most extensive completed at the property since its inception in 1958, the highly anticipated reopening will debut the majority of the updates made to the iconic San Juan property. The new look designed by Jeffery Beers, one of the top hotel and restaurant designers in the world, will include completely remodeled guest rooms, a new pool, 22 luxury cabanas, a new fitness center and spa facilities, modern meeting spaces, new restaurants, upgraded shops and a modernized rendition of its legendary lobby that effortlessly weaves its iconic features with state of the art design.

Visitors will be able to appreciate the more modern look and luxurious feel of the property as soon as they arrive onto its beautiful cobblestone plaza. The front of the hotel has been completely redone and upgraded, and features a custom sculpture designed by acclaimed local artist, Luis Torruella. Torruella's design of the eight-foot sphere, that floats in a pool of water, is inspired by the close relationship that Puerto Rico and the hotel share with music, dance and nature.

"As one of San Juan's most historic buildings, El San Juan Hotel is the perfect choice for our collection's first property in Puerto Rico," said Mark Nogal, global head, Curio – A Collection by Hilton. "The hotel's commitment to local experiences, through its art, culinary offerings and programming, is sure to draw the Curio traveler looking for an authentic and distinctive stay."

The February 5th opening is only the beginning of El San Juan Hotel, Curio Collection by Hilton's, new era, with more new outlets and experiences to be revealed throughout 2017. During the course of the year, the hotel will introduce, amongst other things, new innovative programming, cutting edge spa and fitness facilities and curated restaurant concepts in newly designed venues. Longtime favorites of the hotel, including Brava and Meat Market, will continue to thrive in the fresh design.

An exciting new dining offering will be Caña by Juliana Gonzalez. Chef Juliana Gonzalez, a local islander born and raised in Puerto Rico, who for the last fifteen years has led some of the finest restaurants in Spain and Miami, has returned to the island to open her first restaurant in San Juan. The restaurant will fuel a new wave of socially and environmentally mindful ways of eating, working with local farmers, fishermen and small businesses to craft an original concept that will bond Puerto Ricans with their heritage and open up an entirely new culinary scene for tourists. A reflection of Chef Juliana Gonzalez's cultural upbringing and international culinary repertoire, the restaurant presents a refreshing dining experience that expresses the finest in Puerto Rico's northern coast's culinary scene with a touch of international flair. Caña will welcome hotel guests and locals alike for breakfast, lunch and dinner.

"We are elated to see the re-opening of El San Juan Hotel become a reality. The rejuvenated hotel will honor the original elegance, opulence and energy of this Puerto Rican landmark with new, modern elements that will make the property very current and appealing to our target guests that seek authentic luxury lifestyle experiences," said Andro Nodarse-León of León Mayer & Co., co-owner and asset manager of the hotel. "El San Juan Hotel will offer the most exciting daytime and nightlife entertainment programming, superb dining options and the best guest accommodations along the pristine Isla Verde beach, recently voted the top Urban Beach in the U.S. Our management company partners, IMPRINT Hospitality and Aimbridge Hospitality, our General Manager, Stefan Huber, our Managing Director of Food & Beverage, Tim Arnold, and our Chief Experience Officer, Wesley Cullen, together with the rest of the incredible team at El San Juan are eagerly looking forward to reopening our doors to the world and creating extraordinary experiences for our guests."

As part of the Hilton portfolio, El San Juan Hotel, Curio Collection by Hilton will participate in Hilton HHonors®, the award-winning guest-loyalty program for Hilton's 13 distinct hotel brands. Hilton HHonors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels receive instant benefits, including an exclusive member discount that can't be found anywhere else, free standard Wi-Fi and digital amenities like digital check-in with room selection and Digital Key available exclusively through the industry-leading Hilton HHonors app.

Hilton currently has a portfolio of nearly 20 hotels and resorts open and welcoming travelers in the Caribbean. The company is actively pursuing additional Caribbean growth opportunities and currently has a pipeline of nearly 10 hotels throughout the region.

For more information, visit www.elsanjuanhotel.com or curio.com. Media may access additional information about Curio – A Collection by Hilton and its properties – including high-resolution images – at news.curio.com.