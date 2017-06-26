Trusted by thousands of properties worldwide, Guestline solutions are fast becoming the system of choice for Hotels, Multiple Dwelling Units and Serviced Apartments. Peace of mind comes from partnering with a hospitality provider who has operated for more than 25 years and provides a mutually financially rewarding relationship.

With a growing demand for 360° property management, distribution and PCI compliant payment solutions across the globe, Guestline will support and equip agents with the knowledge, confidence and tools required to be successful.

Dedicated account managers will work closely with each agent, with continual input and engagement welcomed into the development roadmap, and overall strategy of the business.

Becoming an approved Guestline agent will enable you to offer a complete suite of hospitality solutions and services including Operational solutions, Distribution solutions and Digital Marketing solutions specifically designed for the hospitality industry.

James Cannon – Head of Commercial Development at Guestline commented "Guestline is embarking on an aggressive global expansion plan with the aim of taking the market by storm. As we move into the next phase of growth, the opportunity for trusted, reputable third parties to represent the Guestline product suite are available. 2017 represents an important milestone for the evolution of Guestline and we are looking forward to partnering with agents and resellers across Europe, the Middle East, Asia and beyond.

Working closely with our agents and resellers will ensure the quality of support, customer service, product development and training is maintained for all Guestline clients and will enable us to enter new territories across the globe."

Andy Tierney - Managing Director at Tierney's Office Automation Ltd added, Guestline is the right choice for Tierney's, the Irish market have been looking for an integrated cloud based solution for some time now and Rezlynx PMS with integrated channel & distribution manager is the answer.

For Hotels it's all about revenue management right now and every extra euro they can drive to their bottom line allows them to re-invest in their business. Adding the Guestline suite of products to Tierney's hospitality solutions makes perfect sense for us, our business is all about the right partners who have the same customer care ethos as ourselves.

Guestline have made a substantial commitment to meet the ever changing needs of the Irish hotel market with rich reporting, PCI compliance, the digital suite and all the third party interfaces required. Working with Guestline to date has been a complete pleasure, working with such a professional team has really empowered us to deliver to the Irish market.

