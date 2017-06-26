Add value to your current offering by partnering with Guestline as an approved agent
Trusted by thousands of properties worldwide, Guestline solutions are fast becoming the system of choice
Dedicated account managers will work closely with each agent, with continual input and engagement welcomed into the development roadmap, and overall strategy of the business.
Becoming an approved Guestline agent will enable you to offer a complete suite of hospitality solutions and services including Operational solutions, Distribution solutions and Digital Marketing solutions specifically designed for the hospitality industry.
James Cannon – Head of Commercial Development at Guestline commented "Guestline is embarking on an aggressive global expansion plan with the aim of taking the market by storm. As we move into the next phase of growth, the opportunity for trusted, reputable third parties to represent the Guestline product suite are available. 2017 represents an important milestone for the evolution of Guestline and we are looking forward to partnering with agents and resellers across Europe, the Middle East, Asia and beyond.
Working closely with our agents and resellers will ensure the quality of support, customer service, product development and training is maintained for all Guestline clients and will enable us to enter new territories across the globe."
Andy Tierney - Managing Director at Tierney's Office Automation Ltd added, Guestline is the right choice for Tierney's, the Irish market have been looking for an integrated cloud based solution for some time now and Rezlynx PMS with integrated channel & distribution manager is the answer.
For Hotels it's all about revenue management right now and every extra euro they can drive to their bottom line allows them to re-invest in their business. Adding the Guestline suite of products to Tierney's hospitality solutions makes perfect sense for us, our business is all about the right partners who have the same customer care ethos as ourselves.
Guestline have made a substantial commitment to meet the ever changing needs of the Irish hotel market with rich reporting, PCI compliance, the digital suite and all the third party interfaces required. Working with Guestline to date has been a complete pleasure, working with such a professional team has really empowered us to deliver to the Irish market.
About Guestline
Established in the UK, Guestline provide innovative property management and distribution software to the hospitality industry. Founded on cloud-based technology, Guestline's revenue generating solutions enable hotel groups and independents of all sizes to achieve maximum occupancy at the most profitable rate.
Fully integrated into the Guestline distribution and central reservation platforms, the property management software is currently growing revenues in businesses in 20 countries across five continents. The range of products include Rezlynx PMS, online booking manager, CRS, channel distribution , PCI compliance and EPoS systems.
For more information, visit www.guestline.com