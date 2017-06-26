Franklin, TN – Chartwell Hospitality LLC announces the opening of their first Independent Hotel – Black Fox Lodge - in Pigeon Forge, TN. The property is owned by CHPF Hotel Partners LLC and will be operated by Chartwell Hospitality, LLC. The hotel was developed by Chartwell Hospitality LLC, designed by Bounds & Gillespie and built by McMurtry Construction.

"We are thrilled to have our first independent hotel opening in the Pigeon Forge market. The local hospitality community has been one of the most welcoming markets we've entered. It is truly southern hospitality at its finest" stated Rob Schaedle, President of Chartwell Hospitality LLC.

Black Fox Lodge is located at the foothills of The Great Smoky Mountains National Park and conveniently located along the greenway within walking distance to the LeConte Center and The Ripken Experience. The hotel is only 47 miles from Knoxville's McGhee Tyson Airport and 7 miles from Gatlinburg. The property features 178 guest rooms & suites, panoramic river and mountain views with crisp linens, high-quality amenities and luxurious finishes. All room include a complimentary full breakfast daily. Our full service restaurant and bar – The Fox Den - has a one-of-a-kind 12' pizza oven barrel. The Black Fox Ballroom highlights stunning floor-to-ceiling windows that are perfect for corporate or social events. The handcrafted, natural stone and beam lodge features two welcoming fireplaces, seating areas and a community table. The hotel's outdoor space includes a stone deck, fire pit, barbecue area and a heated resort style pool with a waterslide and fountain. Other family friendly attractions in the area include music venues, magic shows, dinner theaters and outlet malls.

For more information, please visit www.blackfoxlodge.com or for reservations call 865-774-4000.

