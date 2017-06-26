Ketchikan, AK -- My Place Hotels of America is pleased to announce it will soon double its presence in Alaska with the opening of My Place Hotel- Ketchikan, AK! The project is on target to complete construction by beginning of February, with opening anticipated shortly thereafter.

Located at 3612 North Tongass Avenue, the brand new 3-story, extended stay hotel will offer 64 guest rooms with stunning views of the Tongass Narrows. Centrally located between the AMHS ferry terminal to the north and the KTN Airport ferry terminal to the south, My Place guests will enjoy easy access to the airport, and a plethora of local restaurants and shops.

Owned and developed by Pacific Northwest My Place Hotels, LLC. (PAC NW), Ketchikan's newest hotel will serve area travelers as the only newly built extended stay hotel. Joe Dinger, PAC NW's VP of Development, said both the robust tourism industry and seasonality of Ketchikan's other industries called for the brand new, extended stay product, a niche in which My Place continues to fill as it expands across America.

"Along with the rapid expansion of Vigor Industrial and PeaceHealth Hospital, there is a great need for additional long term lodging options which My Place is designed to meet perfectly," Dinger said.

Terry Kline, My Place's EVP of Franchise Development, said he is confident the guests of Ketchikan will be delighted by the quality accomodations, flexibility and value each My Place Hotel presents.

"We are extremely pleased to be working with Joe Dinger and the Pacific Northwest My Place Hotels, LLC. development group to bring the My Place brand to the Alaska markets of Anchorage and Ketchikan! The PAC NW group has been instrumental to My Place's aggressive campaign for national expansion," Kline said. "It has been a tremendous pleasure to see each new property open to the delight of its respective community."

While Dinger is excited to fill the demand generated by the Ketchikan market, he said the community support he has received is also an exciting indication of the property's local reception.

"Ketchikan is a fantastic community and the opportunity for us to be able to do business here is not something we are taking for granted," Dinger said. "Thank you to those who so generously welcomed us already! We could not be more excited, and look forward to being open for business by early February!"

All My Place Hotels offer modern amenities at an affordable price including nightly, weekly and monthly rate options. Each extended stay guest room will feature a My Kitchen, complete with a two-burner cooktop, a microwave and a full refrigerator. The property is pet friendly and will also include on-site laundry facilities, complimentary high speed Internet service and a 24-hour My Store, located in the hotel lobby and stocked with an array of supplies for the guests' convenience. Additionally, guests are invited to enjoy the new Breakfast in Bed option for a minimal cost.

My Place Hotels of America, LLC. is persistently advancing in its campaign for U.S. expansion of the recently launched franchise system. The chain currently has 28 hotels open and operating with a near-term pipeline of over 18 additional hotels and midterm commitments for upwards of 40 more hotels to follow, planned in more than a dozen states. To book your stay at My Place, please call the toll-free reservation line at: 855-200-5685, or visit myplacehotels.com to book online.

My Place Hotels of America, LLC is a Franchise company that focuses on providing a clean and comfortable facility, with modern amenities, and great customer service, all at an affordable price. My Place Hotels of America, LLC is based out of Aberdeen, SD, and offers franchisees a new construction brand, designed to ensure quality, consistency and the highest of standards for delivering marketplace value. For more information on becoming part of our growing franchisee family, please visit myplacehotels. com or contact Terry Kline at (605) 725-5685.

Contact

Ngoc Thach

Director of Public Relations - My Place Hotels of America

Send Email