Press Release

Airline cabins of the future: A new golden age of travel? - cnn.com

Air travel photos from the 1960s show smartly dressed, champagne-sipping passengers in spacious airliner cabins. Contrast that with today's cramped seats and overcrowded airports and it looks like our flying experiences are getting steadily worse.But is this based on reality?The aviation industry has been investing massively to prove nostalgic travelers wrong.Yes, aircraft may still look similar to those of the so-called golden years.But every single aspect of the air travel experience is currently being overhauled – all driven by technology.