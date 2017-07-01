Glendale, CA -- Heritage Hotels and Resorts, Inc. has recently announced a new partnership with Whistle, a customer service and communication tool for hotels, which allows team members have the ability to use text messaging and mobile messaging to communicate in real-time with staff members and guests. The launch of Whistle has already improved guest satisfaction scores and TripAdvisor reviews, by optimizing hotel operations for any questions, requests, and arrival logistics, providing instant information for every guest.

"Communication is important in any business, but crucial in hospitality." says Adrian Montoya, General Manager of Heritage Hotels and Resorts Hotel Albuquerque at Old Town. "Whistle has been a great and valuable addition to Hotel Albuquerque. The Whistle team has been fully engaged with our team from start to finish. Our guests are enjoying the instant access to communicate so easily with our team, and the Whistle program has streamlined our communication with our guests."

The messaging service provides a convenient and efficient method of communication for all travelers. With the majority of travelers carrying their smartphones, text and mobile messaging for American consumers streamlines customer service as opposed to voice interactions.

"We are pleased to partner with Whistle, a platform that allows us to use SMS and technology to communicate with our guests," says Adrian Perez, President of Heritage Hotels and Resorts. "This gives our guests the opportunity to focus on the culture and heritage of New Mexico rather than the logistics of their stay."

"We are extremely excited to announce our partnership with Heritage Hotels and Resorts, which owns and operates some of New Mexico's most unique and truly exceptional boutique hotels," says Jonathan Rojas, Whistle's cofounder and COO. "Messaging is the way forward in customer service, as phone systems grow increasingly frustrating at today's pace. Mobile engagement has proven to be the preferred channel of engagement for guests, resulting in a dramatic reduction of phone calls and an increase in guest satisfaction. Heritage Hotels and Resorts is a thrilling partner with distinct properties, who provides remarkable experiences to their guests. We are excited to utilize the Whistle platform and provide a streamlined experience for all their guests and staff."

About Heritage Hotels and Resorts

Founded by Jim Long in 2005, Heritage Hotels & Resorts is a collection of culturally distinct hotels in New Mexico and is the largest independent hotel brand in New Mexico. Through their architecture, interior design, landscaping, cuisine, art, entertainment and music, Heritage Hotels & Resorts provides guests with a very rich, authentic, cultural experience. Hotel Albuquerque at Old Town, Hotel Chaco and Nativo Lodge are located in Albuquerque, NM; Hotel St. Francis, Eldorado Hotel & Spa, Hotel Chimayo de Santa Fe and The Lodge at Santa Fe are located in Santa Fe, NM; Hotel Encanto de Las Cruces is located in Las Cruces, NM; and El Monte Sagrado and Palacio de Marquesa are located in Taos, NM. Each Heritage Hotel donates a percentage of its revenue to cultural causes. The company and its affiliate companies provide over 3,000 jobs in NM.

