The Most Anticipated Hotel Openings of 2017

vogue.com

A hotel can make or break a trip—choose poorly and even the best day on the town begins to turn sour as the evening creeps in and you’re faced with returning to a tiny, sterile room with fluorescent lighting and views of an airshaft. But choose wisely and the stay becomes the highlight of the holiday. And with exceptional hotel openings occurring everywhere from Iguazú Falls in Argentina to a serene oasis in Shanghai, there are many options for the discerning traveler. Here, eight hotels opening in 2017 that are so exceptional, they may merit a vacation just for a visit to the property.