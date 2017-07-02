External Article

Britain's first underground hotel will treat guests like troglodytes, councillors say

telegraph.co.uk

A plan to build Britain's first underground hotel has angered councillors in London's West End who claim guests will be treated like “a bunch of troglodytes”.

Permission was granted last month for developers to build a 166-room windowless hotel fifty feet below the streets of Bloomsbury.

The project's backers have described it as "innovative" and "exciting", and argue it will make the best use of limited space in the crowded capital.