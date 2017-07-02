Bethesda, MD -- Renaissance Hotels, the global lifestyle brand known for helping travelers to experience business unusual on the road, has joined forces with iconic Perrier® Sparkling Natural Mineral Water to bring visitors, travelers and locals alike bold, unexpected, tastes complemented by communal, sensory experiences.

Travelers and locals visiting Renaissance Hotels can experience Renaissance Hotels' rituals such as breakfast morning smoothies, complimentary punch bowls in the evening and late night hydration cures all featuring Perrier. All available 24 hours a day and all made with exclusive Perrier recipes. Instructional videos and the accompanying recipes are available at RenHotels.com.

Timed to New Year's Eve celebrations and the mornings that follow, extraordinary new sparkling punch bowl recipes are available on RenHotels.com now , and all of the varieties of beverages will be available at more than 80 U.S. hotels in January 2017. The Perrier sparkling punch bowls are part of Renaissance Hotels' bar ritual, which is centered on indigenous craft beverages, curated by the hotel bartender and local beverage experts.

Designed with the next Gen business traveler in mind, the invigorating punch bowls include:

This One Packs a Punch – blends rosé wine, lilleta, aperol, Angostura® Bitters and Perrier L'orange. It is garnished with orange, lemon and grapefruit slices when served.

– blends rosé wine, lilleta, aperol, Angostura® Bitters and Perrier L'orange. It is garnished with orange, lemon and grapefruit slices when served. Perrier Patio Punch – a fruity combination that includes pineapple juice, simply cranberry juice, ruby red grapefruit juice, rum and a chilled Perrier Lime. The beverage is coated with pineapple chunks or frozen cranberries.

– a fruity combination that includes pineapple juice, simply cranberry juice, ruby red grapefruit juice, rum and a chilled Perrier Lime. The beverage is coated with pineapple chunks or frozen cranberries. Green with Envy – a refreshing summer cooler assembled with cucumber, apple and ginger, and topped with Perrier Green Apple, lemon juice, pre-made honey syrup and an aromatic mint garnish.

– a refreshing summer cooler assembled with cucumber, apple and ginger, and topped with Perrier Green Apple, lemon juice, pre-made honey syrup and an aromatic mint garnish. Pasione Spritz – combines passion fruit juice, lemon juice, pre-made ginger syrup and Perrier Original before it is polished with fresh mint.

– combines passion fruit juice, lemon juice, pre-made ginger syrup and Perrier Original before it is polished with fresh mint. Blinker Punch – a Blanc Vermouth and Bourbon or rye whiskey-infused cocktail that integrates chilled Perrier Pink Grapefruit, lemon juice, simple syrup and muddled strawberries or raspberry puree.

"We are proud to serve as Perrier's first hotel partner, and introduce new ways to experience Perrier that will excite the senses of our guests, who see their travel as an opportunity for new, interesting, and sharable experiences," said Dan Vinh, VP, Global Brand – Renaissance Hotels. "Renaissance guests can have the opportunity to experience Perrier in a whole new way, beyond the conventional times, and ways, Perrier is typically served."

Renaissance Hotels' expert mixologists will offer guests a refreshing selection of alcoholic and non-alcoholic punch bowls featuring Perrier, one of the world's few sparkling mineral waters whose carbonation comes from a naturally occurring source found beneath the spring. This sparkling natural mineral water is like no other with a powerful and internationally distinctive combination of sparking bubbles, pure water, and the brand's iconic green bottle, interpreted by famous artists such as Andy Warhol.

"Perrier is thrilled to officially launch this unique partnership with Renaissance, bringing one-of-a-kind holiday recipes and cocktails to guests and travelers across the country," said Grant McKenzie, VP & General Manager International Brands. "This exclusive beverage program will help elevate guests' experiences, making an ordinary hotel stay extraordinary through the unique taste experiences of Perrier offered by Renaissance."

Additional partnership highlights include the creation of original content with a short film, "Business Unusual", where Perrier is integrated throughout. Future collaborations include "Global Day of Discovery" May 17, 2017, where Perrier Bubble Lounges will be brought to life during events across the globe, including the grand opening party of Renaissance Downtown Dubai.

A Renaissance Hotel stay injects a bit of serendipity into business travel, providing unconventional experiences and cutting-edge occasions to discover something new while making the most of any business trip. From opportunities to see original films being filmed on property such as 'Business Unusual', or unusual culinary adventures featuring Andrew Zimmern, chef and host of Travel Channel's "Bizarre Foods," all the way to discovering the local neighborhoods recommended by the hotel's Navigator lifestyle concierge, whenever you stay at Renaissance Hotels, It's Business Unusual.

To learn more about Renaissance Hotels, please visit: www.renhotels.com.

To learn more about Perrier, please visit http://perrier.tumblr.com/.

