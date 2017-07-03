ALPHARETTA, GA. – Agilysys, Inc. (Nasdaq: AGYS), a leading global provider of next-generation hospitality software solutions and services, today announced general availability of Visual One® PMS v8.7. The latest version of the company's popular property management system features a number of enhancements — including EMV readiness, more robust security and support for several recently released Microsoft® products — that will enable customers to dramatically improve operations and safeguard guests' financial data.

Visual One PMS is a comprehensive and fully integrated property management system that offers a wide range of best-in-class features and functionality, including front office operations, guest history, housekeeping, reservations management and more. Its user-friendly screens are laid out in a logical format, with quick-feature icons and drill-down capabilities. The system offers optional modules for accounting, activities, club management, comp accounting, condo accounting, guest marketing, sales and catering, and spa management. Other features include a rate and availability calculator, enhanced guest stay search screens and an online shopping cart that enables guests to book rooms, spa appointments, tee times and activities with a single itinerary.

The latest version of Visual One PMS offers improvements in virtually every area, including compatibility with rGuest® Pay v1.5, the latest version of Agilysys' groundbreaking payment gateway solution. Other enhancements include:

Support for EMV chip-and-signature through rGuest Pay

PA-DSS 3.2 compliance

Improved encryption mechanisms

Enhanced compatibility with Citrix

Support for a number of recently released Microsoft products, including Microsoft Windows® 10, Microsoft Office 2013, Microsoft Office 2016, Microsoft SQL Server® 2014 and Microsoft SQL Server® 2016*

"Agilysys continues to transform the guest experience with the latest version of Visual One PMS," said Rehan Jaddi, senior vice president of customer support and service solutions at Agilysys. "The software is more powerful than ever and is ideal for hotels and resorts that want a flexible and fully-integrated property management system. The suite's enhanced features and functionality, particularly its security improvements and Microsoft product support, will streamline operations and enable properties to provide seamless guest service from arrival through departure."

Agilysys will demo Visual One v8.7 at Inspire 2017, the Agilysys user conference, Jan. 23-25 at M Resort in Las Vegas. For more information or to register for the conference, visit https://inspire.agilysys.com.

* Microsoft, Windows and SQL Server are registered trademarks of Microsoft Corporation in the United Staes and/or other countries.

