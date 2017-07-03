New Release of Agilysys Visual One® PMS Delivers EMV Readiness, Enhanced Security and Support for the Latest Microsoft® Products
Version 8.7 Expands the Industry-Leading Property Management Solution to Help Customers Improve Operations and Increase Profits
The latest version of Visual One PMS offers improvements in virtually every area, including compatibility with rGuest® Pay v1.5, the latest version of Agilysys' groundbreaking payment gateway solution. Other enhancements include:
- Support for EMV chip-and-signature through rGuest Pay
- PA-DSS 3.2 compliance
- Improved encryption mechanisms
- Enhanced compatibility with Citrix
- Support for a number of recently released Microsoft products, including Microsoft Windows® 10, Microsoft Office 2013, Microsoft Office 2016, Microsoft SQL Server® 2014 and Microsoft SQL Server® 2016*
"Agilysys continues to transform the guest experience with the latest version of Visual One PMS," said Rehan Jaddi, senior vice president of customer support and service solutions at Agilysys. "The software is more powerful than ever and is ideal for hotels and resorts that want a flexible and fully-integrated property management system. The suite's enhanced features and functionality, particularly its security improvements and Microsoft product support, will streamline operations and enable properties to provide seamless guest service from arrival through departure."
Agilysys will demo Visual One v8.7 at Inspire 2017, the Agilysys user conference, Jan. 23-25 at M Resort in Las Vegas. For more information or to register for the conference, visit https://inspire.agilysys.com.
* Microsoft, Windows and SQL Server are registered trademarks of Microsoft Corporation in the United Staes and/or other countries.
