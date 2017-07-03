The purchase path of today's traveler is anything but linear. Multi-device usage and its impact on content consumption and booking behavior continues to evolve, providing travelers with more options than ever before and an extensive research and booking path.

Our newest study explores influential touch points that impact purchase decisions for UK travelers to help travel marketers effectively reach these consumers.

Download the study to learn:

Desktop and mobile device usage across the purchase path

Factors influencing destination consideration

Resources utilized during the pre-booking window

Advertising effectiveness by channel and purchase phase

