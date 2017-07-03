The British Traveler's Path to Purchase
Our newest study explores influential touch points that impact purchase decisions for UK travelers to help travel marketers effectively reach these consumers.
Download the study to learn:
- Desktop and mobile device usage across the purchase path
- Factors influencing destination consideration
- Resources utilized during the pre-booking window
- Advertising effectiveness by channel and purchase phase
