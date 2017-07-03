External Article

The failure of hotel loyalty programs to defend against Airbnb, quantified

qz.com

If hotels are counting on loyalty programs to keep their best customers away from Airbnb, they might want to come up with a Plan B. Members of hotel loyalty programs are more likely than other travelers to have booked a stay in Airbnb. Thirty-six percent of travelers enrolled in a hotel loyalty program say they’ve tried Airbnb, compared to 15% of non-loyalty travelers, according to a Dec. 22 report from Morgan Stanley Research.