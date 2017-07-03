Vietnam is set to welcome a slew of new hotel openings in the coming years, according to a national report by TOPHOTELPROJECTS. The popularity of countries in South East Asia as a tourist destination has been growing steadily over the last few decades, offering not only breathtaking scenery, delicious food and fascinating culture, but also catering to an array of different tourists, from backpackers and travelers to people on business and those searching for a holistic travel experience. It is a popular choice for people traveling in the region, and provides a road-less-travelled for holidaymakers who want to avoid the over-saturation of tourists in neighbouring Thailand.

Nearly 8 million tourists visited Vietnam in 2015, up more than a million since 2012, and so the opportunity for development in the hospitality sector is high. Over the course of the next 3 years and onwards, 58 new hotels are set to open, with a combined key count of 16,576. Most of these projects are spread over the southern half of the country, with 10, 8 and 8 new openings happening in the cities of Da Nang, Ho Chi Minh City and Phu Quoc respectively. Out of the 58 proposed developments, the biggest hotel chains aim at the high end customers with almost 60% four star hotel construction and almost 38% in the 5-star category. Before the year closes, 3 of the proposed developments will have opened with 20 to open in the coming year. 2018 will see the opening of 17 new hotels, 8 in 2019 and 10 more planned openings for the following years.

The biggest hotel brands active in hotel construction in Vietnam are currently Eastin Hotels and Citadines apart'hotels with respectively 5 and 4 hotels projected the coming years

Wyndham Soleil Danang

Located in the coastal city's Son Tra district, the Wyndham Soleil Danang will be set in a 57-storey hotel tower. At 199 metres high it will become the tallest building in Danang, and will form part of a major four-tower complex that will also feature 3,200 apartments, conference facilities, a retail and dining precinct and parks.

Pullman Hai Phong Flamboyant Island Resort

Pullman Hai Phong Flamboyant Island Resort is located in Vietnam's industrial and seaport centre on northern coastal area of the country. Located on Flamboyant Island in Do Son District, this hotel will support the increasing number of travelers to the northern parts of Vietnam seeking an international quality upscale hotel. The hotel will have superb facilities with three restaurants, two bars, a ballroom, meeting rooms, indoor and outdoor swimming pools, an entertainment centre, spa and an amphitheatre.

Eastin Grand Resort Phu Quoc

Eastin Grand Resort Phu Quoc will be a mixed used development of 85 hectares, located at Long Beach, Ganh Dau Commune, Phu Quoc Island, Kien Giang Province, Vietnam.

The resorts accommodation which will offer standard rooms, superior rooms, suites and villas. The resort is planned to have a beach club, restaurants, bars, swimming pools, gym, spa and conference/events areas.

