The future is bright for hospitality in Vietnam
The biggest hotel brands active in hotel construction in Vietnam are currently Eastin Hotels and Citadines apart'hotels with respectively 5 and 4 hotels projected the coming years
Wyndham Soleil Danang
Located in the coastal city's Son Tra district, the Wyndham Soleil Danang will be set in a 57-storey hotel tower. At 199 metres high it will become the tallest building in Danang, and will form part of a major four-tower complex that will also feature 3,200 apartments, conference facilities, a retail and dining precinct and parks.
Pullman Hai Phong Flamboyant Island Resort
Pullman Hai Phong Flamboyant Island Resort is located in Vietnam's industrial and seaport centre on northern coastal area of the country. Located on Flamboyant Island in Do Son District, this hotel will support the increasing number of travelers to the northern parts of Vietnam seeking an international quality upscale hotel. The hotel will have superb facilities with three restaurants, two bars, a ballroom, meeting rooms, indoor and outdoor swimming pools, an entertainment centre, spa and an amphitheatre.
Eastin Grand Resort Phu Quoc
Eastin Grand Resort Phu Quoc will be a mixed used development of 85 hectares, located at Long Beach, Ganh Dau Commune, Phu Quoc Island, Kien Giang Province, Vietnam.
The resorts accommodation which will offer standard rooms, superior rooms, suites and villas. The resort is planned to have a beach club, restaurants, bars, swimming pools, gym, spa and conference/events areas.
