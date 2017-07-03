DUBAI, UAE -- R Hotels and Wyndham Hotel Group have announced an agreement to open the first Wyndham Garden in United Arab Emirates. Wyndham Garden is a hotel brand designed to make stays more carefree by focusing on what matters most to deliver stress-free, easy travel. The Wyndham Garden Ajman Corniche is expected to open by Q4 2017.

The 17-story, four-star hotel will feature 179 guest rooms, including 138 standard rooms and 41 suites, as well as an executive lounge on the top floor with panoramic views of the Arabian Gulf. Additional facilities will include two restaurants, an outdoor swimming pool, gym and spa, separate health clubs for men and women, and a kids' play area.

Wyndham Garden Ajman Corniche, with a total investment of AED200 million (USD54.5 million), will be the fifth collaboration between R Hotels and Wyndham Hotel Group in the United Arab Emirates, and the third in Ajman. R Hotels presently owns two Wyndham-branded hotels in the emirate: Ramada Hotel & Suites Ajman and Ramada Beach Hotel Ajman.

Sumair Tariq, R Hotels' Managing Director, commented: "The group is fully on track of its development and expansion plan, with the opening of our seventh property. The country's hospitality sector continues to grow and our group set sights on capitalising on these developments and increasing our portfolio. The franchise deal cements our long-standing partnership with Wyndham Hotel Group and R Hotels is honoured to pioneer and set the standards for the Wyndham Garden brand in the UAE."

"Ajman has one of the most vibrant and thriving business and leisure tourism economies in the UAE, with visitor numbers continuously growing at a rapid pace," said Ignace Bauwens, Regional Vice President Middle East and Africa, Wyndham Hotel Group. "R Hotels is an incredibly important and strategic partner for Wyndham Hotel Group in the Middle East. Through our collaboration we have been able to grow our brands across Ajman, offering visitors even more flexibility and choice in selecting the perfect accommodation to meet their needs."

Iftikhar Hamdani, Cluster General Manager of the two Ramada hotels in Ajman, is spearheading the pre-opening of the Wyndham Garden Ajman Corniche. He enthused: "This hotel is geared to accommodate the influx of guests as Ajman continues to attract more bookings, both from tourists and UAE residents, year after year. With the additional room inventory under our group, we will boost our position as the leading hotels in the Emirates in terms of occupancy. We are already working on partnerships in various markets, including North and East Europe, to market our new hotel."

Contact

Ada Glayza Teodoro

PR Manager, R Hotels

Phone: +971 6 703 1111

Send Email