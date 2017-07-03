R Hotels to open the first Wyndham Garden in the UAE
Inks deal with Wyndham Hotel Group, eyes Q4 2017 opening
Wyndham Garden Ajman Corniche, with a total investment of AED200 million (USD54.5 million), will be the fifth collaboration between R Hotels and Wyndham Hotel Group in the United Arab Emirates, and the third in Ajman. R Hotels presently owns two Wyndham-branded hotels in the emirate: Ramada Hotel & Suites Ajman and Ramada Beach Hotel Ajman.
Sumair Tariq, R Hotels' Managing Director, commented: "The group is fully on track of its development and expansion plan, with the opening of our seventh property. The country's hospitality sector continues to grow and our group set sights on capitalising on these developments and increasing our portfolio. The franchise deal cements our long-standing partnership with Wyndham Hotel Group and R Hotels is honoured to pioneer and set the standards for the Wyndham Garden brand in the UAE."
"Ajman has one of the most vibrant and thriving business and leisure tourism economies in the UAE, with visitor numbers continuously growing at a rapid pace," said Ignace Bauwens, Regional Vice President Middle East and Africa, Wyndham Hotel Group. "R Hotels is an incredibly important and strategic partner for Wyndham Hotel Group in the Middle East. Through our collaboration we have been able to grow our brands across Ajman, offering visitors even more flexibility and choice in selecting the perfect accommodation to meet their needs."
Iftikhar Hamdani, Cluster General Manager of the two Ramada hotels in Ajman, is spearheading the pre-opening of the Wyndham Garden Ajman Corniche. He enthused: "This hotel is geared to accommodate the influx of guests as Ajman continues to attract more bookings, both from tourists and UAE residents, year after year. With the additional room inventory under our group, we will boost our position as the leading hotels in the Emirates in terms of occupancy. We are already working on partnerships in various markets, including North and East Europe, to market our new hotel."
Contact
Ada Glayza Teodoro
PR Manager, R Hotels
Phone: +971 6 703 1111
Send Email
About R Hotels
R Hotels is the hospitality management division of the Ajman-based R Holding. Established in 2008, the company presently owns, operates and manages five hotels across the UAE – Ramada Hotel and Suites Ajman, Ramada Beach Hotel Ajman, Ramada Downtown Dubai, Hawthorn Suites by Wyndham and ibis Styles Jumeira. R Hotels aims to grow its business by developing and acquiring new hotels in key locations, and establishing suitable franchise affiliations. The company takes pride in its professional and efficient management team and hotel staffs, and confirms its positive stature in the hospitality sector with its high-quality accommodation and facilities, matched by top notch service.