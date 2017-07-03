Poland to host 3rd International Congress on Ethics and Tourism: promoting shared responsibility
On the agenda are also inclusive tourism practices that contribute to socio-economic empowerment of local communities and individuals and spread the benefits of tourism development, notably to women, youth, indigenous people and persons with disabilities. The Congress will further highlight the competitive advantages of investing in a more inclusive and diverse tourism sector.
"With more than 1.2 billion international tourists crossing international borders in one single year and the prospects of continuous growth, it is crucial that we manage growth in an ethical and responsible manner" said UNWTO Secretary-General, Taleb Rifai. "The tourism sector needs to build equitable partnerships and adopt effective national policies and sustainable business strategies in all areas of development."
The 3rd International Congress on Ethics and Tourism is organized in the framework of the cooperation between UNWTO and the Directorate-General for Internal Market, Industry, Entrepreneurship and SMEs of the European Commission (DG GROW), with the support of the EC and the Government of Poland.
"I have gladly accepted the decision of the World Tourism Organization to choose Poland as a host for the third edition of the International Congress on Ethics and Tourism" said Witold Bańka, Minister of Sport and Tourism. "Poland is actively channeling efforts to implement ethical standards among the tourism organizations in their everyday business. I am confident, that the great atmosphere of Krakow, one of the most beautiful sites in Europe will foster thoughtful discussions and yield positive results of the Congress - added Mr Bańka.
The event will include the signing ceremony of the Private Sector Commitment to the UNWTO Global Code of Ethics for Tourism by a group of prominent companies and trade associations with sound CSR policies and strategies.
About the 'Enhancing the Understanding of European Tourism' Project
'Enhancing the Understanding of European Tourism' is a joint project by UNWTO and the Directorate-General for Internal Market, Industry, Entrepreneurship and SMEs of the European Commission (DG GROW). The project aims to improve the socio-economic knowledge of the tourism sector, enhance the understanding of European tourism and contribute towards economic growth, job creation, thus improving the competitiveness of the sector in Europe. The project includes three components: 1) increased cooperation and capacity building in tourism statistics; 2) assessment of tourism market trends; 3) promotion of cultural tourism through the Western Silk Road and; 4) promoting sustainable, responsible, accessible and ethical tourism.
The project is co-financed with COSME funds and will run until February 2018.
