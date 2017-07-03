College Choice Releases 2017 Ranking of the Best Online Bachelor's in Hospitality Management
http://www.collegechoice.net/rankings/best-online-bachelors-in-hospitality-management/
"There's never been a better time for online education than now," Christian Amondson, Managing Editor of College Choice said of the ranking. "So if you're a prospective student interested in an online degree and you are open to hospitality management, then this list will be very helpful in determining which institution will give you the biggest bang for your tuition buck."
College Choice created the 2017 ranking for Best Online Bachelor's in Hospitality Management based on a program's reputation alongside its average return on investment. The sources for this information come from a variety of publicly accessible records, including a nationwide survey published by the Higher Education Research Institute at UCLA, U.S. News & World Report, the National Center for Education Statistics, and PayScale.com.
The College Choice 2017 ranking for the Best Online Bachelor's in Hospitality Management finds the online hospitality program at the University of Massachusetts-Amherst in the top spot. Florida International University and California State University East Bay round out the top three.
The complete alphabetical rankings are as follows:
- American Public University System,Charles Town, West Virginia
- Bay State College,Boston, Massachusetts
- California State University-East Bay,Hayward, California
- Charleston Southern University,Charleston, South Carolina
- East Carolina University,Greenville, North Carolina
- ECPI University,Virginia Beach, Virginia
- Florida International University,Miami, Florida
- Fort Hays State University,Hays, Kansas
- Grand Canyon University,Phoenix, Arizona
- Granite State College,Concord, New Hampshire
- Lakeland College,Plymouth, Wisconsin
- Lynn University,Boca Raton, Florida
- Monroe College,Bronx, New York
- National American University,Albuquerque, New Mexico
- North Carolina Central University,Durham, North Carolina
- Northern Arizona University,Flagstaff, Arizona
- Saint Leo University,Saint Leo, Florida
- San Ignacio College,Doral, Florida
- Schiller International University, Largo, Florida
- Sullivan University,Louisville, Kentucky
- University of Massachusetts-Amherst,Amherst, Massachusetts
- University of Southern Mississippi, Hattiesburg, Mississippi
- University of the Potomac,Washington,District of Columbia
- University of the Southwest,Hobbs, New Mexico
- Utah Valley University,Orem, Utah
College Choice is the leading authority in college and university rankings, searches and resources dedicated to helping students and their families find the right college. The site publishes rankings and reviews that make finding the best colleges for different interests easier and more fun, as well as resources to help students get into, pay for, and thrive at the college of their choice.
Contact
Christian Amondson
Managing Editor, College Choice
Phone: (541) 255-3801
Send Email