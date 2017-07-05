2016 has seen a total of 230 hotel openings worldwide with North America dominating the market with a share of 53% of these recent openings of the major hotel chains worldwide. Europe has the next largest share of the market with 67 openings, the rest being spread over Latin America (7%), Asia Pacific (5%), Middle East (4%) and Africa (3%).

Looking at projected openings of 2017 the number is over double 2016, 614. Next year there seems to be a much larger focus on Asia with 261 projected openings, 43% of worldwide openings. However, the hotel brands with the leading number of openings does not seem to change as Hilton has predicted to have 94 hotels opening in 2017.

In 2016, the hotel brands with the largest number of openings were Hilton with 46, Marriott with 29 and HOLIDAY INN with 14. Where hotel openings were targeted very much to the United States, Hilton having just 42 out of 46 openings in the States.

Some notable openings on the international stage are highlighted below:

Melia LLana Beach Hotel in Cape Verde

Melia showed a lot of ambition recently, One of their complexes finished in 2016 is this 600 rooms complex, on the white sandy beaches of the Island of Saland with convenient transport to the international airport. In 2017 Meliá Hotels International will also start constructing on another island of Cape Verde a 320 key Lusofonia resort at Ponta Jandangue.

Guesthouse at Graceland in Memphis, USA

This complex was initiated by Elvis Presley Entreprises and is more than a full-service hotel. It has 450 spacious rooms and a range of contemporary facilities, including two restaurants, spaces for meetings and special events and a 500-seat theatre for live performances and movies.

Royal Tulip Bandung in Indonesia

This new holiday and leisure styled hotel by Golden Tulip will boasts 420 rooms. The hotel will be managed by Louvre Hotels Group, the 8th largest hotel chain in the world. The Hotel and Convention centre will be internationally managed to enhance Bandung's growing reputation as a destination for Meeting & Conferences and also leisure.

More information on International Hotel Chains and Hotel Constructions can be found on TOPHOTELPROJECTS, the specialized service provider in the exchange of cutting-edge information of hotel construction in the international hospitality industry

