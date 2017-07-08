Editorial Article

The 27 best new hotels for 2017

telegraph.co.uk

The brainchild of Céline Falco, Maison Albar Hotel Paris Céline, due to open early in 2017, will become the flagship hotel for the Maison Albar brand. Céline’s vision was to create a hotel which embodies a sense of home; a relaxed atmosphere, with elements of Parisian wit and elegance.

A careful restoration of the building, which dates from 1866, has shown respect for its beautiful exterior and inside it will comprise 60 beautiful guestrooms, a luxurious spa and a restaurant, creating a refined refuge for guests.