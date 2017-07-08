New Hilton Garden Inn Opens in Medford, Oregon
The new hotel is less than 10 minutes from the local airport
"Medford is a beautiful city and a perfect location for the newest Hilton Garden Inn," said Paul Schmidt, general manager. "Our convenient location near many of the city's prime attractions and businesses makes us an attractive choice for business and leisure travelers alike."
Guests of Hilton Garden Inn Medford can dine on-property at The Garden Grille and Bar®, which offers a full cooked-to-order breakfast and dinner, cocktails*, and evening room service. The Pavilion Pantry® is open 24 hours and features a complete selection of salty snacks, sweet treats, cold beverages, and frozen, microwaveable packaged items.
The hotel also features more than 2,800 square feet of flexible meeting space. Hilton Garden Inn guests will be treated to amenities and services, including complimentary Wi-Fi throughout the property, 24-hour business center with Print SpotsTM remote printing, a state-of-the-art fitness center and an indoor heated pool. Additionally, the hotel provides a complimentary airport shuttle for guests.
All 120 guest rooms boast the brand's signature bedding featuring fresh, white duvets and crisp linens; a spacious and clutter-free work desk with an ergonomic desk chair; and an in-room "hospitality center" with a mini fridge, microwave oven as well as a Keurig coffee maker.
Hilton Garden Inn Medford participates in Hilton's award-winning customer loyalty program, Hilton HHonors®. Hilton HHonors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels have access to benefits including an exclusive member discount, free standard Wi-Fi, as well as digital amenities that are available exclusively through the industry-leading Hilton HHonors app, where HHonors members can check-in, choose their room, and access their room using a Digital Key.
For more information or to make reservations, please visit Hilton Garden Inn Medford or call +1 541 200 6900.
Read more about Hilton Garden Inn at www.hgi.com and news.hgi.com.
*Service of alcohol subject to state and local laws. Must be of legal drinking age.
