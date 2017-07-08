Home2 Suites by Hilton Opens Newest Property in Conway
All Suite Hotel Offers Guests Convenient Access to the University, Major Companies and Nearby Attractions
Located off I-40 at 820 Bill Dean Drive, Home2 Suites by Hilton Conway is a short walk to Conway Commons shops and restaurants, and two miles from Lewis Crossing and other day-to-day conveniences. Snap-On Tools, Kimberly-Clark and other Fortune 500 companies are minutes away. The hotel also offers a convenient option to those coming to the area to visit students or attend an alumni event at the University of Central Arkansas, Central Baptist College or other nearby colleges.
Owned by Pramukh SYP, Inc. and managed by HP Hotels, Home2 Suites by Hilton Conway offers guests all-suite accommodations featuring fully-equipped kitchens and modular furniture allowing for guests to personalize their room. The hotel also features easy access to technology with complimentary Internet, inviting community spaces, and trademark Home2 Suites amenities such as Spin2 Cycle, a combined laundry and fitness area, Home2 MKT for grab-and-go items, and the Inspired Table, a complimentary breakfast that includes more than 400 potential combinations. Guests can also enjoy an indoor heated pool, fire pit and barbeque grills. Most Home2 Suites properties are pet-friendly.
Home2 Suites by Hilton Conway participates in Hilton's award-winning customer loyalty program, Hilton HHonors®. Hilton HHonors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels have access to benefits including an exclusive member discount, free standard Wi-Fi, as well as digital amenities that are available exclusively through the industry-leading Hilton HHonors app, where HHonors members can check-in, choose their room, and access their room using a Digital Key. For more information or to make a reservation, visit, Home2 Suites by Hilton Conway or call +1 501 504 2602.
Read more about Home2 Suites by Hilton at www.home2suites.com and news.home2suites.com.
*Source: Conway Area Chamber of Commerce
Contact
Kristen Wells
Senior Manager, Brand Public Relations - Hilton Worldwide
Phone: +1 703 883 5826
Send Email
