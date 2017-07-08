CONWAY, Ark. and MCLEAN, Va. -- Home2 Suites by Hilton, part of Hilton's (NYSE: HLT) industry-first All Suites portfolio, announced today its newest property, Home2 Suites by Hilton Conway. Offering 83 suites, the hotel is designed for travelers looking for a fresh, new stay experience. Home2 Suites by Hilton Conway complements the city's growing demand for lodging and supports the local economy as Conway and Faulkner County continue to be ranked as one of the fastest growing job markets in the United States*.

"Our hotel offers comfort, modern amenities and convenience at an affordable rate with our extended-stay option," said Chad Ahrens, general manager. "Conway continues to grow as a destination for business and leisure travelers, and our hotel is excited to welcome these guests."

Located off I-40 at 820 Bill Dean Drive, Home2 Suites by Hilton Conway is a short walk to Conway Commons shops and restaurants, and two miles from Lewis Crossing and other day-to-day conveniences. Snap-On Tools, Kimberly-Clark and other Fortune 500 companies are minutes away. The hotel also offers a convenient option to those coming to the area to visit students or attend an alumni event at the University of Central Arkansas, Central Baptist College or other nearby colleges.

Owned by Pramukh SYP, Inc. and managed by HP Hotels, Home2 Suites by Hilton Conway offers guests all-suite accommodations featuring fully-equipped kitchens and modular furniture allowing for guests to personalize their room. The hotel also features easy access to technology with complimentary Internet, inviting community spaces, and trademark Home2 Suites amenities such as Spin2 Cycle, a combined laundry and fitness area, Home2 MKT for grab-and-go items, and the Inspired Table, a complimentary breakfast that includes more than 400 potential combinations. Guests can also enjoy an indoor heated pool, fire pit and barbeque grills. Most Home2 Suites properties are pet-friendly.

Home2 Suites by Hilton Conway participates in Hilton's award-winning customer loyalty program, Hilton HHonors®. Hilton HHonors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels have access to benefits including an exclusive member discount, free standard Wi-Fi, as well as digital amenities that are available exclusively through the industry-leading Hilton HHonors app, where HHonors members can check-in, choose their room, and access their room using a Digital Key. For more information or to make a reservation, visit, Home2 Suites by Hilton Conway or call +1 501 504 2602.

Read more about Home2 Suites by Hilton at www.home2suites.com and news.home2suites.com.

*Source: Conway Area Chamber of Commerce

