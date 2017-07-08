WOODINVILLE, Wash. and MCLEAN, Va. -- Hilton's (NYSE: HLT) Hampton by Hilton brand, the global mid-priced hotel that serves value-conscious and quality-driven travelers around the world, today announced the opening of its newest property, Hampton Inn & Suites by Hilton Seattle Woodinville. The 102-room hotel joins the family of Hampton by Hilton and Hampton Inn by Hilton hotels. Located at 19211 Woodinville Snohomish Road NE, the new hotel is managed by Capri Hospitality Management, LLC.

Hampton Inn & Suites by Hilton Seattle Woodinville is located in the heart of Woodinville Wine Country. Located just 30 minutes from downtown Seattle, guests can experience local wineries, breweries and distilleries including Chateau Ste. Michelle Vineyards, Long Shadows Winery, Red Hook Brewery and Woodinville Whiskey Co. Guests looking to partake in adventure activities are a short distance away from river rafting, kayaking, hot air ballooning, golf courses and whale watching tours.

"The fresh contemporary feel of our hotel is a nice compliment to the charm of Woodinville and we're thrilled to be expanding the Hampton footprint in Seattle," said Christina Flohrs, general manager. "Whether our guests are in town to see the Seattle Seahawks play, visit local wineries and breweries or for business meetings, they can expect thoughtful service and modern amenities to ensure a comfortable stay."

The hotel provides guests a fresh start to each day with On the House hot breakfast, which includes eggs, oatmeal, waffles and local seasonal offerings including eggnog muffins and peppermint mocha coffee creamer. In addition, the hotel provides Hampton's On the RunTMBreakfast Bags filled with a multi-grain bar, an apple, an artisan breakfast bread loaf and a bottle of water with a flavor packet for those guests on the go, available Monday through Friday.

Hampton Inn & Suites by Hilton Seattle Woodinville offers amenities, such as free Wi-Fi, a 24-hour business center with complimentary printing, a 1,000-square-foot meeting space that can accommodate 80 people and a fitness center. Each guestroom includes high-quality amenities, including the brand's signature Clean and fresh Hampton bed®, LCD TV, microwave, refrigerator and coffeemaker. The hotel also is equipped with four on-site wine tasting rooms to sample wines from the region. Inviting suites are also available, offering additional space and a comfortable sleeper sofa.

Designed as an extension of the guestroom with a variety of seating and lighting options for both leisure and business travelers, the new hotel features the Perfect Mix Lobby. Within the lobby guests can find TREATS, a food and beverage shop filled with snacks, toiletries, local merchandise and drinks for purchase. Hampton by Hilton hotels are infused with local photography and artwork, highlighting each property's connection and support to its own community.

Hampton by Hilton team members proudly exhibit a unique culture described as Hamptonality. This term describes each hotel's approach to friendly customer service and anticipation of guests' needs and providing travelers with helpful suggestions about area attractions, historical facts and fun things to do around town. Making guests happy makes Hampton team members happy. That's the 100% Hampton Guarantee®.

Hampton Inn & Suites by Hilton Seattle Woodinville participates in Hilton's award-winning customer loyalty program, Hilton HHonors®. Hilton HHonors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels have access to benefits including an exclusive member discount, free standard Wi-Fi, as well as digital amenities that are available exclusively through the industry-leading Hilton HHonors app, where HHonors members can check-in, choose their room, and access their room using a Digital Key.

For more information or to make reservations, please visit Hampton Inn & Suites by Hilton Seattle Woodinville or call +1 425 788 9247.

Read more about Hampton by Hilton at www.hampton.com and news.hampton.com.

