Modern travellers seeking an authentic Costa Rican experience filled with immersive culture, adventure and romance will love the new Casa Chameleon Las Catalinas hotel opening February 2017.

The resort is the first hotel for the up and coming coastal town of Las Catalinas on the Guanacaste coastline and the second Costa Rica property for NP International, the name behind TripAdvisor favorite, Casa Chameleon Hotel Mal Pais. The new hotel will continue the privacy, romance and service that the Casa Chameleon brand is known for.

"It was important to us that we find the right location for the second in our Casa Chameleon concept where romance environment and culture combine" says Brent Reynolds, President & Managing Partner NP International.

Guests will bed down in one of 21 private villas with the most spectacular ocean views on the Guanacaste coast and personal salt water infinity plunge pools. The resort has been designed with romantic intention to ensure every villa gets an unobstructed front row seat of the ocean.

Casa Chameleon Las Catalinas will also boast a magnificent 365 degree zero edge swimming pool perched on the top of the cliff with poolside bar lounge for soaking up the most dramatic sunsets all year long overlooking the Catalinas islands, and an open-air kitchen restaurant utilizing local and organic produce from a sustainable supply chain. Fresh fish is provided by local artisan fishermen in keeping with the eco philosophy of the resort.

Those seeking adventure can take full advantage of the local geography with kayaking, stand up paddle boarding, mountain biking and hiking or take a guided canopy tour with local experts. Add an open-air yoga pavilion with private yoga instructor, in villa spa therapy treatments and those soothing plunge pools and relaxation is guaranteed. Guests at Casa Chameleon come first, by name not room number, and are encouraged to become one with the local people, pastimes and places.

The spectacular local flora and fauna for which the region is known, is treated with respect by the hotel with non-toxic cleaning products, a recycle program, energy efficient lighting, water conservation practices, adjustable room temperature, eco-friendly bath products, a monthly beach cleanup for staff and guests and the opportunity for guests to give back to the local school.

Casa Chameleon Hotel in Las Catalinas is all about an intimate, unique and eclectic atmosphere, where cookie-cutter is never the go-to.

