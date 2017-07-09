ALPHARETTA, GA. – Agilysys, Inc. (Nasdaq: AGYS), a leading global provider of next-generation hospitality software solutions and services, today announced that Portlander Inn in Portland, Ore. has selected its groundbreaking rGuest® Stay property management system and rGuest® Pay payment gateway to optimize efficiency, maximize revenue and enhance guest service.

The executive team at Portlander Inn wanted property management technology that would address the entire guest lifecycle and offer visibility into all aspects of operational performance. They also wanted a payment gateway that would secure guests' financial data and reduce the risks associated with credit card acceptance. They selected the Agilysys solutions based on ease of implementation, guest-centric functionality and ability to drive competitive advantage.

"We looked at a number of property management and payment gateway solutions, and rGuest Stay and rGuest Pay really stood out from the rest," said Michelle Caruso, general manager at Portlander Inn. "rGuest Stay is a truly innovative property management system that will help us connect more closely with our guests. Also, both rGuest Stay and rGuest Pay are easy to deploy and offer intuitive training. We look forward to using the rGuest suite to build our business, maximize profitability and offer more personalized guest service."

rGuest Stay is a groundbreaking property management system built on the Agilysys rGuest hospitality technology platform, which supports cloud, on-premise and hybrid delivery. The guest-centric, standards-based PMS relies on an open platform that enables rich integration with applications delivered from Agilysys, its partners and customers. It offers business-driven outcomes, helping properties increase revenue, reduce operating costs and strengthen the guest connection. With integrated analytics, rGuest Stay also delivers real-time management information so that managers can accurately forecast demand and scale services accordingly.

Portlander Inn is also using rGuest Pay, the Agilysys payment gateway that enables complete and secure payment processing. It leverages one of the only payment offerings that includes: validated Point-to-Point Encryption (P2PE), which reduces the potential for malicious hacking and fraud; a Payment Information Proxy (PIP) that secures data arriving via e-commerce interfaces; robust tokenization, which eliminates storage of cardholder data; and a full range of fixed and mobile EMV-ready payment devices that ensure compliance with new card security regulations. rGuest Pay integrates with any POS or PMS product and offers fixed and predictable costs with flat monthly rates and no volume tiers.

"Portlander Inn is making a strong commitment to efficiency and guest service with its implementation of rGuest Stay and rGuest Pay," said Jim Walker, senior vice president of global revenue at Agilysys. "rGuest Stay takes property management to an entirely new level of effectiveness with an open and multi-functional platform that not only enables delivery of our next-generation hospitality applications, but also offers an unsurpassed level of product integration. And, with unparalleled security as a core requirement for rGuest Pay, the property also can be assured that cardholder data is protected at all times. These solutions will work together to help Portlander Inn manage and grow their business and engage guests more effectively."

Portlander Inn is conveniently located next to Portland International Airport, near many area attractions, including the Portland Expo Center, Portland International Raceway and the University of Portland. With the cozy feel of a Northwest lodge, Portlander Inn offers 100 guest rooms, 24-hour restaurant, lounge, deli, convenience store and fitness center. Portlander Inn is owned and managed by Jubitz Corporation.

