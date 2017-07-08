KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia – Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) today announced that it will introduce Element Hotels in Southeast Asia with the debut of Element Kuala Lumpur. Marriott International has finalised a management agreement with owner IB Tower Sdn Bhd and the newly built hotel is slated to welcome its first guests in March 2017.

"Element is experiencing tremendous growth momentum, fuelled by strong demand from consumers who are increasingly interested in environmentally-friendly practices and sustainable living," said Nelli Yong, Vice President, Brand Management, Marriott International, Asia Pacific. "In partnership with IB Tower Sdn Bhd, we are thrilled to introduce Element to Kuala Lumpur, a vibrant, forward-thinking city that is an ideal fit for the brand. Element offers travellers a fresh interpretation of the traditional hotel experience with natural light, modern design, healthy options and ecominded sensibilities. This reimagined extended-stay experience is perfect for the traveller who is visiting for a few days or a few weeks."

Element Kuala Lumpur is set to become an icon in the heart of the city centre, as the highest hotel in Malaysia. The hotel is located within the 275-metre high mixed-use Ilham Tower, designed by the globally acclaimed Foster+Partners. From its elevated position, guests can look forward to a captivating 360-degree view of the city skyline and across the Klang Valley. The hotel will feature 252 bright and airy guest rooms in a range of spacious configurations from studio units to three-bedroom suites. Rooms will feature abundant natural light and modern décor, a spa-inspired bathroom and all natural bath amenities.

Element Kuala Lumpur will offer upmost functionality where guests can find their own space to stay productive or relax at their own pace. Bright, light-filled places will bring the outdoors in, providing a multifaceted environment for work or play. The hotel will feature a fully equipped 24/7 fitness centre, complimentary Bikes to Borrow for guests to explore the vicinity with map included, a holistically designed spa, an indoor swimming pool and 162 square meters of versatile meeting rooms with complimentary WiFi throughout the property. For food and beverage options, the hotel's TRACE Restaurant will offer all-day dining with healthy options. Guests can also wind down with the complimentary Relax evening wine reception.

"We are pleased to collaborate with Marriott International by introducing the innovative Element brand in the Malaysian capital. Element's environmentally aware commitment is perfectly aligned to our own sustainable values which can be seen in the prominently designed Ilham Tower," said Selina Raj, Senior Manager of Ilham Tower.

Built green from the ground-up, Element Kuala Lumpur is Green Building Index (GBI) certified and is part of a mixed-use development which also houses the Ilham Gallery, a public art space, commercial units and restaurants. With the Ampang Park Light Rail Transit (LRT) system at its doorstep and the world-renowned Petronas Twin Towers less than a kilometre away, guests will have easy access to Kuala Lumpur's vibrant shopping and tourist experiences, as well as some of the most celebrated upscale eateries and sophisticated rooftop cocktail bars.

Element Hotels uses sustainable products and practices wherever possible. The brand's core design components include low flow rainfall and showerheads, 100% non-PVC flooring, energy efficient LED lighting, electric-vehicle charging stations, filtered water, green materials such as low-VOC paints and recycled-content carpeting and guestroom designs that incorporate sustainable features. The Element brand continues to gain momentum in Asia Pacific following its debut in Suzhou, China in 2015. Having shaken up the extended stay hotel experience in North America and Europe, Element is on course to triple its portfolio by the end of 2017.