Birmingham, Ala. -- The new year marks a new beginning for Vimana Franchise Systems LLC. Today, the franchisor of the Centerstone Inns/Hotels/Plaza Hotels and Key West Inns/Hotels/Resorts brands is stronger than ever before. Coming out of the gate, Vimana is introducing a third product for independent hoteliers and it's unveiling a radically-enhanced infrastructure of franchise support services that will make it easy for franchisees to compete head on with the bigger brands.

"It's an exciting time to join Vimana Franchise Systems," said Steve Belmonte, Vimana Franchise Systems CEO. "As hospitality's friendliest franchise company, we remain committed to offering owners a lot more for a lot less. In addition to paying the lowest franchise fees in the industry and enjoying the easiest terms, franchisees will now have access to a dozen new tools, technologies and services that will help grow their businesses and their bottom lines. We've made a significant financial investment that will not only relaunch Vimana as a more viable franchise option, but it will propel hotel owners to new heights of success.

"In addition, independent hotels that wish to reap the benefits of a Soft Brand while retaining their name and their overall independence, can now join the 'Independent Collection by Vimana,'" Belmonte said. "Hotels can keep their names (with a small tweak to their signage) and experience the same fortified infrastructure we are now making available to our Centerstone and Key West members."

The NEW Vimana Franchise Systems' support infrastructure includes the following in its low 4% fee:

NEW Central Reservation System

Central Reservation System NEW Global Loyalty Club Program

Global Loyalty Club Program NEW Revenue Management Program

Revenue Management Program No-Cost, Cloud-based PMS

Preferred OTA agreements

Worldwide Sales Department

Exceptional Purchasing Network

Dedicated Account Manager

Free Vimana University Online Training

Custom Built Vanity Website

Effective Consumer Marketing + Metasite Listings

Technology Consultant

Partners Paving the Way

"What is helping to make the Vimana so great in 2017 is our many new partners who are driving the technology and providing consultative services to our members," said Amanda Belmonte, VP of Franchise Services. "In particular, we have partnered with IBC (InnDependent Boutique Collection) to give our hotels direct access to the company's channel management and booking technology via the IBC Marketplace. The Constellation CRS and new Global Loyalty Club program are each driven by IBC. Likewise, our new Revenue Management program is supported by Room Results; the new website is designed by Infomedia; our buying power is driven by Source1 Purchasing, and Vimana University is powered by HMBookstore.

"In addition, Vimana has fortified our staff to also aid franchisees in their sales efforts," she said. "A new worldwide sales staff will market each property, manage all incoming leads, and work in tandem with hotel marketers and managers to place bids on a regular and ongoing basis. We've also hired Stephanie Pohubka to serve as franchise lead generator. Her main focus will be adding properties to the Centerstone, Key West, and Independent Collection brands."

Vimana has also secured the expertise of Tim Pigsley, former vice president of marketing at Ramada, to serve as the Vimana Technology Advisor. Tim will guide Vimana corporate as it adds programs to ensure an effective and cutting-edge technology initiative. To drive the PR effort on, Vimana selected Barbara Worcester and PRpro to lead the Vimana PR effort both on a national and property level.

"2017 is going to be a very exciting year," Steve Belmonte said. "Our new infrastructure will be extraordinarily effective in generating reservations flow and revenues for Vimana properties. These heavily-funded and strategically orchestrated initiatives were designed to target and drive new business to our hotels. We've got the tools in place to compete more effectively than ever before in the marketplace. And, we hope that the industry will enjoy our creative new ad campaign that will be appearing in the leading hotel trade magazines crossing your desks soon. On behalf of Amanda and myself, 'Cheers to a prosperous new year.'"

