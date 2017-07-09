2017 Marks a New Era of Services, Success for Vimana Franchise Systems
Hospitality’s friendliest franchise company adds a third product for the independent market and makes a huge financial investment in a new infrastructure
"In addition, independent hotels that wish to reap the benefits of a Soft Brand while retaining their name and their overall independence, can now join the 'Independent Collection by Vimana,'" Belmonte said. "Hotels can keep their names (with a small tweak to their signage) and experience the same fortified infrastructure we are now making available to our Centerstone and Key West members."
The NEW Vimana Franchise Systems' support infrastructure includes the following in its low 4% fee:
- NEW Central Reservation System
- NEW Global Loyalty Club Program
- NEW Revenue Management Program
- No-Cost, Cloud-based PMS
- Preferred OTA agreements
- Worldwide Sales Department
- Exceptional Purchasing Network
- Dedicated Account Manager
- Free Vimana University Online Training
- Custom Built Vanity Website
- Effective Consumer Marketing + Metasite Listings
- Technology Consultant
Partners Paving the Way
"What is helping to make the Vimana so great in 2017 is our many new partners who are driving the technology and providing consultative services to our members," said Amanda Belmonte, VP of Franchise Services. "In particular, we have partnered with IBC (InnDependent Boutique Collection) to give our hotels direct access to the company's channel management and booking technology via the IBC Marketplace. The Constellation CRS and new Global Loyalty Club program are each driven by IBC. Likewise, our new Revenue Management program is supported by Room Results; the new website is designed by Infomedia; our buying power is driven by Source1 Purchasing, and Vimana University is powered by HMBookstore.
"In addition, Vimana has fortified our staff to also aid franchisees in their sales efforts," she said. "A new worldwide sales staff will market each property, manage all incoming leads, and work in tandem with hotel marketers and managers to place bids on a regular and ongoing basis. We've also hired Stephanie Pohubka to serve as franchise lead generator. Her main focus will be adding properties to the Centerstone, Key West, and Independent Collection brands."
Vimana has also secured the expertise of Tim Pigsley, former vice president of marketing at Ramada, to serve as the Vimana Technology Advisor. Tim will guide Vimana corporate as it adds programs to ensure an effective and cutting-edge technology initiative. To drive the PR effort on, Vimana selected Barbara Worcester and PRpro to lead the Vimana PR effort both on a national and property level.
"2017 is going to be a very exciting year," Steve Belmonte said. "Our new infrastructure will be extraordinarily effective in generating reservations flow and revenues for Vimana properties. These heavily-funded and strategically orchestrated initiatives were designed to target and drive new business to our hotels. We've got the tools in place to compete more effectively than ever before in the marketplace. And, we hope that the industry will enjoy our creative new ad campaign that will be appearing in the leading hotel trade magazines crossing your desks soon. On behalf of Amanda and myself, 'Cheers to a prosperous new year.'"
For more information on Vimana Franchise Systems, visit www.vimanafs.com.
