Smyrna, TN -- Get ready to be real and be you on long stays. Marriott International's (NASDAQ: MAR) TownePlace Suites by Marriott Smyrna, Tennessee is now open for business. On average, a TownePlace Suites opens every six days. Built for travelers looking for a simple and friendly place where they can settle-in, keep their routine, and easily connect to the Smyrna area. The new TownePlace Suites Nashville Smyrna located at 990 Colonnade Drive, continues to exemplify the brand's rapid growth. The new hotel will operate as a Marriott franchise, owned and managed by Vision Hospitality Group of Chattanooga, Tennessee.

"We are excited to introduce the TownePlace Suites brand to the Smyrna area," said Loren Nalewanski, vice president and global brand manager, TownePlace Suites. "At TownePlace Suites, we get it. We want to go above and beyond to do everything we can to make our guests feel comfortable. We encourage our guests to be real, and help them to do so by providing a seamless residential atmosphere with a friendly staff who genuinely care about our guests. That is what our brand is all about, and this property is a great example of that."

The new hotel allows guests keep their routine and settle into the Smyrna neighborhood. All service team members are thoroughly trained on local knowledge and look forward to connecting guests to the local area. Our floor-to-ceiling TowneMap® also helps guests instantly acclimate themselves to Smyrna by featuring great places to eat, play and live (explore). The TownePlace Suites Nashville Smyrna is located just 16 miles from Nashville International Airport and 25 minutes from downtown Nashville, the hotel offers guests convenient access to the Avenue Shopping Center, Stones River National Battlefield and Sam Davis Home and Plantation. Rates vary depending on length of stay.

Ideal for travelers who need accommodations for longer stays, this new property offers studio and one-bedroom suites with fully equipped kitchens, as well as separate living/working and sleeping areas. Guests can work and relax on their own terms in modern suites that feature full kitchens with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops, adjustable work spaces with built-in shelves and lighting, a large flat screen television, as well as luxurious new bedding. Most rooms also feature the Home Office™ Suite, designed to provide guests with plenty of storage and flexible space to spread out and make it their own.

The TownePlace Suites Nashville Smyrna's allows guests to maintain a healthy lifestyle with an array of food options. While on property guests can create their own complimentary hot breakfast every morning in the lobby area, and can fire up their stay by grilling up dinner on our outdoor Weber grills. The 24-hour In a Pinch® market and On Us® coffee service offer guests the chance to get their snack and caffeine on whenever they feel the need. The full kitchen and refrigerator allow guests to cook their own food, or save their leftovers after eating at a local Smyrna hotspot.

TownePlace Suites helps its guests stay organized on the road with the help of our partners the Container Store. While staying at the TownePlace Suites Nashville Smyrna, travelers can unpack their suitcase in a custom elfa® closet. From drawers to shelves to smart hanging space, you'll find everything you need to make you feel right at home. Other hotel amenities include an outdoor pool, an outdoor patio with a fireplace, an exercise room open 24 hours per day, laundry facilities, complimentary Wi-Fi throughout the hotel and on-site business services, including copying, faxing and printing. As a brand TownePlace Suites recognizes that your family may include more than just humans, that is why the TownePlace Suites Nashville Smyrna is pet-friendly (fees may apply).

