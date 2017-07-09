A new hotel is in the pre-opening phase on the idyllic Caribbean island of St. Kitts. Located in the aptly titled Banana Bay on the South East Peninsula, the Park Hyatt group will open Park Hyatt St. Kitts in summer 2017. St. Kitts is known for its numerous universities, its incredible volcanic landscape and, of course, cricket. The island is somewhat underdeveloped touristically compared to other Caribbean islands in the region, but tourism has been increasing over the last few years, owing in part to the large port town of Basseterre, which receives cruise ships regularly. The new hotel will cater for the ever growing number of holidaymakers who are set to continue landing on the island over the coming years.

This new West Indies development is the latest in a profusion of international opening for Park Hyatt. Founded in 1957 in Los Angeles, the Hyatt group now has over 679 properties in 58 countries worldwide, with brands including Park Hyatt, Grand Hyatt, Hyatt Regency and Hyatt Centric, to name but a few. Currently in the planning and pre-opening stages are hotels and resorts in Kyoto, Marrakech, Iguazu Falls Brazil and Msheireb,

The St. Kitts resort will have 126 rooms and over 7000 square feet of event space. It will be designed by experience Spanish firm Arcadia Design Architects, who have a proven track record in hospitality design, having completed other projects in Sharm El Sheik and Hyatt Regency hotel in Jordan. For the interior design, trusted collaborators G.A. Design from London have been chosen for the project. With over 30 years experience in hospitality interior design, the British firm have also designed the interiors of the Hilton Istanbul and the Mandarin Oriental in London.

More contact details of ParkHyatt ST. KITTS and its suppliers and architects involved can be found on TOPHOTELPROJECTS, the specialized service provider in the exchange of cutting-edge information of hotel construction in the international hospitality industry.

