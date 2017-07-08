SEATTLE, Wash. – Officials of The Dow Hotel Company (DHC), a leading national hotel owner/investor and operator, today announced that it has been selected to operate the 353-room Hilton Hotel – Bellevue hotel following the property's recent sale to Wig Properties.

"Having operated and been a joint venture partner in the Hilton Bellevue since 2005, we are intimately familiar with the marketplace and the wants and needs of its guests," said Murray L. Dow II, DHC founder and president. "DHC recently oversaw the hotel's all-inclusive, $10 million renovation to bring the hotel to 'like-new' status making it competitive with the marketplace."

Located across the street from the future East Main light rail station and just 15 minutes from Seattle, the Hilton Hotel—Bellevue is situated in the city's business district, near such business destinations as Meydenbauer Convention Center, Microsoft Campus and T-Mobile headquarters, as well as leisure destinations like the Shops at the Bravern, Bellevue Arts Museum and numerous Washington wineries. The hotel provides 60,000 square feet of state-of-the-art meeting space, the second largest hotel offering in Bellevue, capable of accommodating up to 1,000 people. Guests can enjoy Mediterranean cuisine with a Pacific Northwest flair at Basil's Bistro or craft cocktails and local microbrews on tap at Basil's Bar, providing entertainment on a large flat screen. For lighter fare, the hotel also provides The Coffee Bar Café, where guests can sip Starbucks® at their leisure.

Oversized guest rooms, the largest non-suite rooms in the market, are geared towards travelers who enjoy the latest technological advances combined with the comforts of home, including step-out balconies/patios. Additional amenities include Bellevue's only outdoor heated pool, whirlpool, 24-hour fitness center and a full-service business center.

"The Hilton Hotel—Bellevue remains well positioned as the premier destination for upscale business and leisure travelers to Northwestern Washington," Dow noted. "Under the new ownership's direction, we intend to build upon its already successful platform as Wig Properties expands its development in the marketplace."

About Wig Properties Wig Properties is a Pacific Northwest developer, owner and manager of commercial real estate. Wig is a family-owned business, based in Bellevue, who builds and holds its projects while continuing to invest in them. In February 2015, Wig Properties bought the adjacent Red Lion Hotel. The Red Lion and Hilton properties together comprise approximately 15.5 acres of land along I-405.

Wig Properties has been developing real estate in the greater Seattle area for over 30 years, and currently has a portfolio of over 1 million square feet and development projects covering more than 250 acres of land. Wig, a family owned business, aligns itself with the community, its partners, and its employees over the long-term. Wig Properties looks forward to working with The Dow Hotel Company and Hilton Worldwide on this project. More information about Wig Properties can be obtained by visiting their web site at www.wigproperties.com.

