External Article

Tax, not tech, gives Airbnb advantages in UK

theguardian.com

Airbnb may be known for offering frugal travellers savings over traditional hotels, but a new investigation reveals that a lot of the savings the company can offer in the UK come not from fancy technology, but tax advantages.

According to the Financial Times, around one third of the savings the company offers customers on accommodation in London comes from having a lower tax bill.