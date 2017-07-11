External Article

Airbnb is losing one of its biggest advantages over hotels

qz.com

Authorities across the world are clamping down on Airbnb’s biggest advantage over traditional hotels. Renting a room, or a home, from Airbnb has historically been far cheaper than staying in a hotel in part because people who rent out their homes via the service generally don’t pay the same business taxes levied on commercial properties. Last year, for instance, a study found renting an entire home on Airbnb costs less than a single hotel room 20 biggest US markets listed on the site. On average, the daily rate for an Airbnb house rental was $160.47 compared to $163.90 for a hotel room.