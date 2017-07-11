Hilton Chicago O’Hare Airport Employee Wins Hotelier of the Year Award
McGilligan truly enjoys teaching and mentoring junior managers, as well as taking time with high school and college students earning their hospitality degree. During his 16 years in a senior leadership role, McGilligan worked with several team members who are now General Managers, four who have been promoted to National Sales, and six who are now Directors of Sales & Marketing.
McGilligan also supports community involvement and giving back to others. He supports the Hilton O'Hare Blue Energy Committee which works to raise funds and be a resource for those in need in the community. McGilligan's generosity and mentorship make him an exceptional leader and star.