CHICAGO – At its annual Stars of the Industry statewide awards luncheon on December 15th, the Illinois Hotel & Lodging Association (IHLA) honored the best of Illinois' 35,000 hospitality workers and organizations, and one of the Hilton Chicago O'Hare Airport employees came out on top.

Mike McGilligan received the Illinois Hotelier of the Year Award. McGilligan has been with Hilton for 22 years, and 16 of those years have been spent as a Director of Sales & Marketing or General Manager. During those 16 years, he has promoted 41 managers from within to Executive Committee positions, 36 of whom are still with Hilton.

McGilligan truly enjoys teaching and mentoring junior managers, as well as taking time with high school and college students earning their hospitality degree. During his 16 years in a senior leadership role, McGilligan worked with several team members who are now General Managers, four who have been promoted to National Sales, and six who are now Directors of Sales & Marketing.

McGilligan also supports community involvement and giving back to others. He supports the Hilton O'Hare Blue Energy Committee which works to raise funds and be a resource for those in need in the community. McGilligan's generosity and mentorship make him an exceptional leader and star.