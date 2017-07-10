NEW YORK, NY – Renowned hotel and brand management company Dream Hotel Group, home to Dream Hotels, Time Hotels, Night Hotels, The Chatwal and Unscripted Hotels, announces the consolidation of all brands under one master chain code – DZ – on the Global Distribution Systems (GDS), bringing the company firmly to the forefront of big brands in the 4-star upper upscale segment.

Previously, consortia partners and travel agents had to use different codes for different brands, but now all hotels in the Dream Hotel Group portfolio can be accessed via DZ. The DZ code is available for immediate use.

In addition, Dream Hotel Group is offering industry rates exclusive to travel agents at a 10% discount off BAR per room per night plus upgrade based on availability, late checkout and welcome amenity. The promotion runs now through January 31 and applies to stays through March 11, 2017.

Dream Hotel Group recently announced $1.5 billion in new hotel development with seven hotels opening in new destinations worldwide by 2020. Expansion plans include:

Dream Hollywood will be a driving force in the ongoing revitalization of Hollywood. The hotel features 179 guest rooms and suites, five dining and nightlife venues in or adjacent to the property, and a spacious 11,000-square-foot rooftop. Developed by FC Development in partnership with Dream Hotel Group, the property is on track to open in February 2017.

Set to open in May 2017, Unscripted Durham will mark the first location of Dream Hotel Group's new lifestyle hotel brand, Unscripted. Located in the heart of downtown Durham, North Carolina, the 74-room property breathes new life into the old Jack Tar Motor Lodge, a mid-century design icon reimagined.

Slated to open summer 2017, Dream Oceanami Villas & Spa will be the first of four new resort hotels developed by Beegreen Group and managed by Dream Hotel Group in Vietnam over the next two years. The 347-villa resort destination, featuring eight dining and nightlife venues, including its signature Dream Beach Club fronting the South China Sea on a one-kilometer stretch of pristine beach in Ba Ria-Vung Tau Province, is the first Vietnam development for the Dream Hotels brand and a pivotal step in the group's global expansion strategy

Dream Nashville will be located in the heart of the city's historic downtown–featuring 169 rooms and eight food and beverage outlets. Designed by Meyer Davis, the property is expected to open in mid-2018, developed by locally owned 4PANT, LLC, which is led by Royal Investments and City Development in partnership with Dream Hotel Group.

Opening in 2019, Dream Dallas will be a 260-room Dream Hotel Group development.

Slated to open in 2019, the 175-room Dream Palm Springs will be developed by Praetor Investments/Selene Developments in collaboration with Dream Hotel Group.

Dream Doha, a development with Al Alfia Holding with design by Meyer Davis, will open in 2020. The ambitious 325-room property, featuring nine dining and nightlife venues, is the first Middle Eastern development for the brand and a pivotal step in the expansion strategy. Joining Dream Phuket Hotel & Spa and Dream Bangkok in Thailand and Dream Oceanami in Vietnam, Dream Doha marks the fourth international property for the group.

Dream Hotel Group plans to open more than 30 hotels and resorts worldwide over the next four years, continuing to solidify its burgeoning portfolio.

Dream Hotel Group is a hotel brand and management company with a rich, 30-year history of managing properties in some of the world's most highly competitive hotel environments. Home to its Dream Hotels, Time Hotels, Night Hotels, The Chatwal and Unscripted Hotels brands, Dream Hotel Group encompasses three business lines: Proprietary Brands, Hotel Management and Dining & Nightlife. The Company is committed to the philosophy that forward-thinking design, service and guest experiences should be available across market segments. Dream Hotel Group is dedicated to offering travelers an authentic connection to their chosen destination through a truly original approach.

For additional information, please visit www.dreamhotelgroup.com.

Contact

Katie Fontana

Dream Hotel Group

Phone: 212.474.9890

Send Email