DoubleTree by Hilton Grows SoCal Presence with Inviting Hotel in Suburban Whittier
DoubleTree by Hilton Whittier Los Angeles offers 202 luxurious rooms and suites for guests seeking warmth, kindness and the simple joys of travel
The charming Los Angeles suburb of Whittier today welcomes DoubleTree by Hilton Whittier Los Angeles, the latest addition to the growing portfolio of DoubleTree by Hilton, one of Hilton's (NYSE: HLT) 13 market-leading brands.
The hotel is an excellent choice for business and vacation travelers, given its close proximity to Los Angeles-area businesses and Southern California attractions. Just a short drive away, visitors can find Knott's Berry Farm, Disneyland and relaxing Pacific Ocean seashore communities, such as Seal Beach, Sunset Beach and Newport Beach.
"Lovely Whittier is a quiet oasis amid its action-packed SoCal neighbors, but it's also easily accessible to a multitude of destinations throughout metropolitan Los Angeles," said Dianna Vaughan, senior vice president and global head, DoubleTree by Hilton. "It is an ideal location for our newest property, where we look forward to welcoming guests with the acts of kindness that mean so much, beginning with our warm DoubleTree Cookie greeting at check-in."
DoubleTree by Hilton Whittier Los Angeles has a number of dining options on the menu, including Sophia's California Bistro. Guests may select from the finest contemporary Californian cuisine as well as a wonderful variety of traditional culinary favorites for breakfast, lunch or dinner. Adjacent is the Ultra Lounge, a sports bar and gathering spot for cocktails and appetizing light fare.
In addition to the brand's iconic warm DoubleTree Cookie welcome, the hotel provides each guest with a comfortable, stylishly decorated room or suite, with all the modern, thoughtful amenities expected from the DoubleTree brand. Accommodations include DoubleTree Sweet Dreams® Sleep Experience beds, a work desk with WiFi access, and views of downtown or the nearby Puente Hills.
With more than 12,000 square feet of meeting space, DoubleTree by Hilton Whittier Los Angeles can accommodate up to 600 guests for business conferences, weddings and social events. The Grand Ballroom is ideal for banquets seating as many as 400 attendees, and eight smaller rooms offer flexible meeting options. A state-of-the-art sound system and A/V equipment are also available, as is a fully-equipped 24-hour business center.
The hotel also offers a heated outdoor pool and hot tub, and a 24-hour fitness center, featuring new Precor equipment and a view of the pool and tropical courtyard. It also provides a full complement of services and DoubleTree by Hilton brand amenities, including an assortment of gourmet in-room tea and coffee offerings by The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf®, and a refreshing array of the Crabtree & Evelyn natural skin and body care line.
"For years, this hotel has been part of the fabric of downtown Whittier," said Craig Carlson, general manager, DoubleTree by Hilton Whittier Los Angeles. "Our management team and staff are delighted to be joining the DoubleTree by Hilton portfolio and to be providing our guests with the simple pleasures of travel that can make their stay even more memorable."
DoubleTree by Hilton Whittier Los Angeles is part of Hilton HHonors, the award-winning guest-loyalty program for Hilton's 13 distinct hotel brands. Hilton HHonors members who book directly with Hilton save time and money and gain instant access to the benefits they care about most, such as an exclusive member discount, free Wi-Fi, the ability to earn and redeem Points for free nights, as well as access to digital amenities like digital check-in with room selection and Digital Key (in select locations), available exclusively through the industry-leading Hilton HHonors mobile app.
To celebrate the hotel's opening, Hilton HHonors members will earn an additional 1,000 Hilton HHonors Points per night for stays from opening through March 31, 2017, when booking directly with Hilton. Gold and Diamond members will also enjoy free premium Wi-Fi and space-available upgrades to the hotel's exclusive Hilton HHonors floor and complimentary Wake Up DoubleTree Breakfast.
DoubleTree by Hilton Whittier Los Angeles is located at 7320 Greenleaf Avenue, Whittier California 90602. It is 27 miles from Los Angeles International Airport; 28 miles from John Wayne Airport, Orange County; and 33 miles from Ontario International Airport.
For more information, or to make a reservation, travelers may call 562 945 8511. The property is owned and operated by Brighton Management.
Media may access additional information on DoubleTree by Hilton Whittier Los Angeles at news.doubletree.com/whittier. For more news on DoubleTree by Hilton hotel openings, visit news.doubletree.com.
