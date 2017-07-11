Bethesda, Maryland – Life on the road has never been fitter. Marriott International, Inc.® (NASDAQ: MAR) today announces that Element Hotels, the company's eco-innovation lab, is planting new roots in the fitness space and promising guests even more ways to stay active, healthy and happy while on the road. While the game-changing brand already offers amenities like natural saline swimming pools and spacious fitness centers, Element is now upping their fitness game with partnerships with Your Trainer, MiiR Bikes as well as a re-launch of their beloved kinetic bikes, which allow guests to power their devices as they pedal!

"Element guests enjoy a balanced and active lifestyle at home and want to maintain that on the road," said Toni Stoeckl, Global Brand Leader and Vice President, Distinctive Select Brands. "Our loyal guests know they can expect things like healthy RISE breakfast options in the morning, saline pools, and our bright, airy MOTION fitness centers to keep up with their fitness goals. With the addition of Your Trainer, MiiR bicycles and upgraded kinetic bikes we are providing our guests with even more options to achieve balanced living while staying with us."

Check In. Work Out… Anywhere.

Element knows that guests want the flexibility of working out at any time of day or night. That's why Element is partnering with Your Trainer, an app that allows fitness enthusiasts to train anytime, anywhere, via custom workout videos that adapt to the individual, monitoring his/her goals against his/her body type in an effort to achieve optimal results. Element and Your Trainer have teamed up to create new, exclusive workout training, educational and motivational content just for Element guests – which feels like having one's own virtual personal trainer on the road.

Upon check-in, guests are provided a training card that includes a three-digit code. This code allows guests to set up a Your Trainer profile from any iOS or Android device, gaining access to personal training and yoga in the form of three Element-centric workouts during their stay. The workouts range from 10 to12 minutes and include:

Circuit: Whole Body Blast by Element – Get the most out of every minute with this compact, full body toning, circuit-style workout that will hit every body part for an efficient and maximized session.

– Get the most out of every minute with this compact, full body toning, circuit-style workout that will hit every body part for an efficient and maximized session. Yoga: Rise & Yoga by Element – Need to clear your mind in the morning, or relieve tension after a stressful day? This session will relax guests from head to toe.

– Need to clear your mind in the morning, or relieve tension after a stressful day? This session will relax guests from head to toe. Strength: Energized by Element – Designed to be a pick-me-up workout that can be done anytime, this routine will get the blood flowing and muscles primed so guests are ready to tackle the day.

Check In…Grab A Bike.

Element is also elevating Bikes to Borrow – its signature program that offers guests complimentary bikes with helmets along with a local trail map, even in urban locations – by partnering with MiiR, a certified B corporation committed to sustainability. MiiR is a Seattle-based lifestyle brand and donates 5% of its revenues under a Product to Project™ model, meaning that every MiiR product funds a trackable giving project. Starting now, every Element Hotel around the world will have 2 MiiR bikes – one medium and one extra-large – available to guests. Available on a first come, first serve basis, each sleek, dependable and easy-to-ride Element-branded MiiR bike, features a three-speed drivetrain; strong, easy to operate v-style brakes; a comfortable upright riding position; comfortable platform pedals; and wide street tires to allow for a more relaxed ride in style.

As part of MiiR's Product to Project model, every bike sold supports mobility both in the United States and abroad. To date, MiiR's giving program has donated over 4,500 bikes via programs like World Bicycle Relief, Boise Bicycle Project and Seattle Bike Works.

Check In…Power Up.

Last but not least, Element is refreshing their much-loved kinetic bike offerings by outfitting select Element fitness centers with new Life Cycle electronic stationary bikes by Life Fitness that let guests charge their phones and other digital devices as they pedal. The following five Element properties now have all-new Infinity Series Self-Powered Bikes: Element Boston Seaport, Element Arundel Mills (MD), Element Hanover-Lebanon (NH), Bozeman (MT), and Element Basalt-Aspen.

For more information on Your Trainer, please visit Your Trainer.com/Element and for more information on MiiR Bikes, please visit www.MmiiRr.com .

About Your Trainer Based in Austin, Texas Your Trainer operates a platform to help personal trainers, fitness equipment companies and hospitality companies improve their fitness products and generate revenue. Your Trainer produces and programs exercise content for our partners, distributes the content through our smart fitness app and offers our partners training products and services to our members. For more information, visit www.Your Trainer.com