Whatever type of holiday you prefer – whether it's a 5-star luxury beach villa or a cosy bed & breakfast tucked away in the countryside – it's a truth universally acknowledged that travel makes us happy.

But now, global research commissioned by Booking.com, the leader in connecting people with the most incredible places to stay, has revealed that travel gives us such an emotional boost, we consider planning and going away on holiday more vital for our happiness than other big life occasions – such as our own wedding day (49%), going on a date with your partner (51%), landing a new job (50%), getting engaged (45%), and even having a baby (29%). Furthermore, 77% say they book a holiday just when they're in need of a happiness boost.

The research, which questioned 17,000 people from 17 countries, revealed that for the majority, travel experiences, anything from backpacking, to boutique B&B breaks, family villa holidays, or even exotic and remote retreats, brings more lasting happiness than material things (70%). Which explains why most people (56%) prioritise holidays over possessions such as clothes, jewellery and gadgets while almost half (48%) rank travel over home improvements.

The emotional lift that travel brings hits at each stage of the travel process from planning, through booking to actually going on holiday. And it's the planning stages that give the most immediate boosts in happiness, with nearly three quarters of people (72%) saying they get a kick of excitement just from researching where to go on holiday. Over half (56%) agree they then feel happiest when booking their holiday, underlining the importance of instant booking when it comes to securing an ideal stay.

Read the full article at Booking.com

Contact

Press Office Booking.com

Phone: +31 (0)20 709 4743

Send Email