Conceptual New York design studio AvroKo has created the interiors of a thoughtful yet innovative new boutique hotel in the city's old Printing District, an industrial neighbourhood close to SoHo. The concept of the Arlo Hudson square is that of a "micro-hotel"; 325 small rooms whose beds range from double beds to bunk beds, catering to what the Arlo hotel group calls "urban explorers". At 15m2, the rooms are half the size of a standard hotel room.

But, as the saying goes, good things come in small packages, and the cosy quarters make up for what they lack in size in atmosphere and finishings. The ethos of the hotel chain, which has another property in NoMad, is to provide a space that exudes a sense of belonging, evoked through 4-star design. Arlo Hudson Square offers "a haven for wanderers with purpose; a place to tuck away for your much-needed nap or call home base while on urban safari."

The micro-hotel is spread over 11 floors of a new-build property designed by local firm Gene Kaufmann Architect, who has many years experience in hospitality design. The brick facade is penetrated by a generous fenestration from which the rooms benefit, offsetting the minimal internal dimensions by framing large views of the exterior. The material palette is warm and comforting to create the feeling of a " living room away from home, a workshop away from the office". Wooden wall panelling, walnut and leather furniture and wool-tufted rugs all contribute to the familiar ambience, and the hotel's amenities also reflect this thinking. Spaces such as the "study", "living room" and communal meeting areas are furnished with armchairs and sofas, reinforcing the concept of a home away from home.

View Source

Contact

Lennart Kooy

associate partner TOPHOTELMEDIA

Send Email