NINGBO, China and MCLEAN, Va. -- Hilton (NYSE: HLT) and Hilton Garden Inn today announced the opening of Hilton Garden Inn Ningbo, which is owned by Ningbo Romon Group Co., Ltd and managed by Hilton. Hilton Garden Inn Ningbo is the fourth Hilton hotel to open in Ningbo, following the opening of DoubleTree by Hilton Ningbo Chunxiao, Hilton Ningbo Dongqian Lake Resort and DoubleTree by Hilton Beilun.

"China is a key market for Hilton and we are continuing our aggressive growth across the country, in major cities including Ningbo, which is an integral part of China's Yangtze River economic zone. Among our more than 200 pipeline hotels, we have two additional hotels under development for Ningbo - Conrad Ningbo and Hilton Ningbo Xiangshan Resort," said Bruce McKenzie, senior vice president, operations, Greater China & Mongolia, Hilton.

Hilton Garden Inn Ningbo is located in the South Central Business District, and close to high-end office buildings, retail attractions such as Yintai Shopping Mall, and the industrial zones of Yinzhou, Wangchun, Jingshan and Gaoqiao. Hilton Garden Inn Ningbo is about nine kilometers from Ningbo Lishe International Airport and Ningbo Railway Station. Tourist attractions within 10 kilometers of the hotel include Romon Universe Park, Yinzhou Park, Tianyi Pavilion, Old Bund and Wanda Plaza.

"Since launching Hilton Garden Inn in China in 2014, we have been growing our footprint. We now operate nearly 10 Hilton Garden Inn hotels across Greater China and we have more than 35 in the pipeline. We look forward to providing business and leisure guests of Hilton Garden Inn Ningbo with the upscale accommodations and modern amenities that our award-winning brand is known for," said John Greenleaf, global head, Hilton Garden Inn.

The 264 spacious guest rooms and suites at Hilton Garden Inn Ningbo offer a host of amenities, including generous work surfaces, ergonomic chairs, luxurious bedding with hypoallergenic pillows and 43-inch HD TVs. For the convenience of guests, complimentary high-speed Wi-Fi access is available throughout the hotel. Guests will also have access to a 24-hour fitness center and a self-service laundromat.

Hilton Garden Inn Ningbo features 468 square meters of flexible meeting space, including a multi-function room, four meeting rooms and a board room. Guests enjoy access to the hotel's 24-hour business center, state-of-the-art audiovisual equipment, comprehensive catering services, and a dedicated team that will anticipate every need, to ensure successful meetings and seamless events.

Guests of Hilton Garden Inn Ningbo can dine on-property at The Garden Grille®, an all-day dining restaurant that offers an international buffet, an a la carte menu, as well as room service. Noodle bar Mian Tan serves a variety of authentic local noodle dishes, while The Garden Bar provides a relaxing space for drinks and informal meetings, and the 24-hour Pavilion Pantry® offers a variety of snacks and beverages.

Hilton Garden Inn Ningbo participates in Hilton HHonors®, the only hotel loyalty program that allows members to earn Points & Miles® on the same stay and has No Blackout Dates on reward stays. HHonors members always get our lowest price with our Best Price Guarantee, along with HHonors Points, digital check-in and no booking fees when they book directly through Hilton.

Hilton Garden Inn Ningbo is located at No.1099, Yinzhou Avenue, Yinzhou District, Ningbo, Zhejiang, P.R. China. For more information or to make a reservation, please call +86 0574 2893 6666 or visit Hilton Garden Inn Ningbo.

Read more about Hilton Garden Inn at www.hgi.com and news.hgi.com.

Contact

Audrey Wong

Hilton Worldwide - Asia Pacific

Phone: +65 6833 9763

Send Email