Marriott International (NASDAQ: MAR) today announced the opening of design-led Aloft Taipei Beitou Hotel, the second Aloft in Taipei, which brings a modern twist to the century-old hot spring destination of Beitou. Featuring vibrant design and innovative technology, the 292-room hotel is just steps from a multitude of hot springs, and a quick 5-minute stroll to two Metro stations, enabling easy access to Taipei's downtown area and attractions.

"We are proud to debut Aloft Taipei Beitou, the second Aloft hotel in Taiwan, redefining the traditional hotel experience and strengthening the Aloft brand's presence in the dynamic Taiwanese market," said Stephen Ho, Chief Executive Officer, Greater China, Marriott International. "Taiwan draws both business and leisure travelers, and we look forward to bringing the Aloft brand's tech-forward, vibrant experience and a modern style that is different by design to Beitou."

The striking interior décor of Aloft Taipei Beitou is inspired by Aloft's passion for music and technology, and blending in with Beitou's natural landscape. Both guestrooms and public areas showcase the creations of local artists, integrating elements indigenous to Beitou and customized specifically for Aloft Taipei Beitou. The modern, loft-inspired rooms and suites are equipped with SPG Keyless, the industry's first truly mobile check-in system where guests can utilize their mobile phones as room keys. All rooms feature the brand's signature offerings, such as the ultra-comfortable plush bed, a walk-in shower, custom amenities by Bliss® Spa, fast & free WiFi, and a 43" LCD TVs linked to a Plug & Play connectivity panel.

Aloft Taipei Beitou features a variety of dining and social spaces for guests to mix and mingle. The hotel's signature restaurant, Nook, serves scrumptious buffet-style breakfast and a vibrant selection of a la carte dishes and specialty items. Nook also boasts a pet-friendly terrace offering water bowls and a special menu for guests' furry friends. For those on the go, Re:fuelSM by Aloft, Aloft's signature 24/7 grab and go venue, provides light meals, mix-and-match munchies, healthy bites, beverages and more.

Guests can also experience the vivacious social scene in the Re:mixSM lounge on the ground floor. The stylish space's 6-meter-high ceiling is covered with butterfly-wing styled wooden panel lighting to create the illusion of swirling in a valley of butterflies, celebrating Taiwan's reputation as a kingdom of butterflies. A giant floor-to-ceiling pixel-like RGB LED wall imparts a futuristic look. Additionally, the Aloft brand's signature W:XYZSM bar serves refreshing cocktails and beverages while offering the brand's iconic Live At Aloft Hotels programming that showcases live acoustic performances by up-and-coming artists. Guests can further socialize over a game of pool or get a good workout at the well-equipped Re:chargeSM gym, open 24/7.

The property also features three on-site Tactic meeting spaces that are equipped with state-of-the-art A/V equipment and fast and free WiFi. The meeting spaces occupy 176 square meters of versatile, colorful facilities, providing a distinctive style and character for both formal and casual meetings.

Outside the hotel, Beitou awaits exploration. Highlights include Beitou Thermal Valley, Beitou Hot Springs Museum and Sakura Tunnel, which transforms into a pink paradise with the arrival of cherry blossoms in mid-February. Also, guests can shop and eat at Shihlin Night Market, or visit the environmentally friendly architecture – Beitou Library. Aloft Taipei Beitou is 13 kilometers from Taipei Songshan Airport (TSA) and 42 kilometers from Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport (TPE).

To celebrate the opening, Aloft Taipei Beitou is offering a special package of TWD 3,600, which includes a one night stay in a brand new Aloft guestroom, fast Internet access via wired or WiFi, one complimentary cocktail per stay, double Starpoints for every eligible spending during the stay for SPG members, and late check-out until 2pm. The opening package is effective until March 31, 2017 and subject to a 10% service charge and 5% tax.

The opening offer can be booked through the hotel's website www.alofttaipeibeitou.com, via email at aloft.taipeibeitou@alofthotel.com, or by phone at +886 2 7701 1888.