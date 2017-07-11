Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) today announces the upcoming addition of Courtyard Edinburgh to its portfolio in Scotland. Opened on 28 December, the city centre hotel is set within a historic Georgian terrace located in the heart of Edinburgh's new shopping and entertainment hub at the east end of Princes Street. The flagship property has been part of a £30m restoration project to combine both heritage and contemporary style.

With a total of 240 rooms, Courtyard Edinburgh extends through three adjoining Georgian townhouses and into a new building connected by glassed walkways to the rear, offering a variety of views of Calton Hill, Edinburgh's New Town and across the Firth of Forth.

The renovation cleverly mixes efficient design and contemporary interiors to create a refreshing and inviting hotel experience. The Lantern Room all-day bar and restaurant with private dining area will serve local fare with a modern twist. Additional facilities include a boardroom for up to 16 people, designated media pods, a 24/7 market and a fitness centre. There is also free Wi-Fi throughout the hotel as well as Courtyard by Marriott's signature GoBoard touch-screen technology to helps guests get the most out of their stay.

It is, however, the property's links to the past that make Courtyard Edinburgh so distinct. The hotel's Baxter's Place address was once home to Robert Stevenson, the famous Scottish lighthouse engineer and the grandfather of 'Treasure Island' author Robert Louis Stevenson. References to its heritage, carefully presented with the help of the Stevenson family and the Northern Lighthouse Board, appear in the public areas and in every room, through images, technical drawings and maps.

The Lantern Room restaurant and bar, in the hotel's bright ground floor lobby, takes its inspiration from Scotland's sea-faring history. A vibrant and modern space to meet for coffee or cocktails, working lunch, pre-theatre dinner or late night supper, it also extends on to an outdoor terrace where drinks will be served.

The hotel is owned and has been developed by Edinburgh-based real estate company Chris Stewart Group, which specialises in complex urban regeneration and heritage projects. The hotel will be managed and operated by Redefine|BDL Hotels, the UK's leading independent hotel management company.

Courtyard Edinburgh is the third Courtyard by Marriott in Scotland and follows the opening of Courtyard Glasgow Airport earlier in 2016 and Courtyard Aberdeen Airport, which opened in 2013.

Contact

Olivia Donnan

Public Relations Manager, Europe

Send Email