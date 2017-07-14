ELEUTHERA, Bahamas – French Leave Resort, situated on the Bahamian Out Island of Eleuthera, joins Autograph Collection Hotels, Marriott International's distinctive portfolio of independent, one-of-a-kind hotels. Owned and managed by Shaner Hotels, French Leave Resort is the newest addition to the Autograph Collection Hotels in the Caribbean, and one of only three Autograph Collection Hotels in the region.

Exactly like nothing else, the vision behind Autograph Collection Hotels is to celebrate individuality and independence by creating an evolving ensemble of strikingly independent four and five star hotels. Each hotel is hand selected for its memorable guest experience, bold originality, rich character and uncommon details.

"Having worked with Marriott on several projects, we are thrilled to partner with Autograph Collection Hotels once again," said Lance Shaner, President of Shaner Hotels. "It's an ideal venture for us as it enables French Leave to retain its authenticity and unique persona, while providing guests with enhanced value and access to Marriott's network and offerings."

"French Leave," coined from the British expression meaning to escape without notice, perfectly captures the resort's tranquil essence and individuality. The resort represents the first construction of true seafront cottages on Governor's Harbour since the late 1940s, as the resort's 270-acre site had been unavailable for private ownership for more than seven decades.

Overlooking one of the most picturesque harbors in the world, Cupid's Cay, French Leave Resort currently features 12 expansive seafront cottages, each elegantly decorated with British colonial interiors.

The property offers a variety of amenities, including a freshwater pool, fitness center, a special events lawn and pavilion, two mega yacht slips, and one of the island's best restaurants, 1648 An Island Restaurant. Additionally, each villa boasts spacious living areas and covered verandas, unobstructed views of the marina, local in-room refreshments, LCD TV screens, and an in-room iPad to request everything from room service to pre-ordered lunches. Select villas also include fully equipped kitchens, an in-room washer and dryer, and a Bose stereo system.

Coinciding with the Autograph Collection Hotels conversion, French Leave Resort will offer a myriad of new amenities and programs, including local artist exhibits, cooking classes, and morning yoga, as well as local "treats" throughout the day for guests, including house-made popsicles and the Bahamian lemonade, "Switcha."

For more information and reservations, visit www.frenchleaveresort.com, www.marriott.com, or www.autographhotels.com.

ABOUT SHANER HOTELS Shaner Hotel Group is one of the foremost owner-operator companies in the hospitality industry with more than 50 hotel properties owned and managed across the U.S., Italy and the Bahamas. New properties are constantly evaluated as the Shaner Hotel Group continues a conservative, yet opportunistic approach to growth. Shaner is an approved management company and franchisee of Marriott International, Inc., Hilton Hotels Corporation, Intercontinental Hotels Group and Choice Hotels. For more information about the company and its divisions visit www.shanercorp.com.

