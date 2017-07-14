Each of the Miramonte’s 215 guest rooms, suites and villas mixes traditional with rustic design, and many feature sweeping views of the Santa Rosa Mountains or the plush resort. Bougainvillea-covered suites and villas come with private balconies or semi-private patios. Credit: Curio Collection by Hilton.

INDIAN WELLS, Calif. and MCLEAN, Va. -- An historic, tranquil four-diamond resort in the Southern California desert is the newest addition to Curio - A Collection by Hilton, a global portfolio of distinctive upper upscale hotels.

Miramonte Indian Wells Resort & Spa, Curio Collection by Hilton, is an 11-acre oasis nestled at the base of the Santa Rosa Mountains. With 215 guest rooms, suites and villas - many offering inspiring views of the resort's manicured gardens - Miramonte Indian Wells Resort blends classic sophistication with the relaxing comforts of its award-winning spa.

"The natural beauty and desert climate draw travelers from all over the world to Indian Wells, and the beautiful Miramonte property perfectly complements that aura with its world-class spa, relaxing accommodations, access to several golf courses and more," said Mark Nogal, global head, Curio - A Collection by Hilton. "This hotel enriches our growing collection and will delight guests seeking a remarkable resort experience."

Relaxation Required

Opened in 1960 as the Erawan Garden, the resort operates one of the nation's most acclaimed spas and treatment facilities. Approaching an extensive multi-million dollar renovation, the 12,000-square-foot Well Spa will offer award-winning services in an intimate environment, and features 13 treatment rooms, seasonal offerings and a courtyard with two private salt water pools.

Guests seeking other soothing experiences in the desert sunshine may enjoy staff-led yoga classes and wellness walks among the grounds, or revel in the Miramonte Pool, which also features chaise lounges, umbrellas and food and beverages all day. Poolside cabanas are available for rent, offering refuge from the sun with a soothing ceiling fan and personal water misters. For even more serenity, the Piedmont Pool includes access to a heated whirlpool, sun decks and food and beverage service.

The 24-hour fitness center includes free weights and the latest exercise equipment.

Delectable Dining Options, Inside and Out

Guests may select from a bevy of culinary choices at Miramonte Indian Wells. Dining is divine at the Grove Artisan Kitchen, which specializes in fresh, seasonal California cuisine simply prepared with time honored techniques. From Huevos Rancheros for breakfast to Zarzuela de Mariscos for dinner, the diverse menu features organic produce, fresh herbs, local ranch-raised meats, fresh Pacific seafood, house-made pastas and innovative vegetarian dishes.

For an afternoon or evening respite, guests may unwind from a long day of activities by indulging in hand-crafted cocktails or delicious bites, from either the outdoor patio or from the comfortable interior of the Vineyard Lounge. Those wishing to enjoy a light meal or cocktails without leaving their lounge chair can choose to indulge poolside, at any of the resort's three pools.

Glorious Guest Rooms, Suites and Villas

Each of the Miramonte's 215 guest rooms, suites and villas mixes traditional with rustic design, and many feature sweeping views of the Santa Rosa Mountains or the plush resort. Bougainvillea-covered suites and villas come with private balconies or semi-private patios. A highlight is the one-bedroom, apartment style Presidential Suite; its separate dining area can seat eight guests who may dine while overlooking the resort's signature pool.

Pet-friendly rooms, in-room dining and complimentary Wi-Fi are also provided.

Inspiring Meetings and Weddings, Indoors or Outside

With over 35,000 square feet of stunning flexible event and meeting space, and the availability of numerous outdoor garden venues on its 11-acre property, Miramonte Indian Wells Resort & Spa can accommodate up to 500 guests - making it one of the area's most popular destinations for weddings, conferences, business meetings and social gatherings. Many facilities feature natural light with dramatic views of the Santa Rosa Mountain range.

"From our romantic architecture to our renowned spa and wellness program, Miramonte offers everything a traveler can desire for a relaxing stay amidst the natural beauty of the desert," said Mark Jeffrey, general manager, Miramonte Indian Wells Resort & Spa, Curio Collection by Hilton. "We are thrilled to now be part of Curio to leverage the power of the Hilton name while maintaining our distinct identity and spirit."

Located 15 miles from Palm Springs International Airport, the resort and spa is centrally located in Indian Wells Valley, just a two-hour drive from Los Angeles, San Diego and Orange County.

Miramonte Indian Wells Resort & Spa, Curio Collection by Hilton is part of Hilton HHonors®, the award-winning guest-loyalty program for Hilton's 13 distinct hotel brands. Hilton HHonors members who book directly with Hilton save time and money and gain instant access to the benefits they care about most, such as an exclusive member discount, free Wi-Fi and the ability to earn and redeem Points for free nights.

To celebrate Miramonte Indian Wells Resort & Spa's addition to Curio Collection, Hilton HHonors members can earn 1,000 points per night on eligible stays from December 20, 2016 through June 20, 2017. Miramonte Indian Wells Resort & Spa is owned by Rockpoint Group and managed by Two Roads Hospitality. It is located at 45000 Indian Wells Lane, Indian Wells, California 92210. For more information, or to make a reservation, travelers can call +1 760-341-2200 or visit curio.com.

For more information, visit curio.com. Media may access additional information about Curio and its properties - including high-resolution images – at news.curio.com/miramonte.

