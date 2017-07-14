Press Release

STR: US hotel results for week ending 31 December

HENDERSONVILLE, Tennessee – The U.S. hotel industry recorded mostly positive results in the three key performance metrics during the week of 25-31 December 2016, according to data from STR.

In year-over-year comparisons, the industry's occupancy was nearly flat (-0.2% to 54.5%). However, average daily rate (ADR) rose 2.2% to US$132.79, and revenue per available room (RevPAR) increased 2.0% to US$72.38.

Among the Top 25 Markets, Norfolk/Virginia Beach, Virginia, saw the only double-digit increase in occupancy (+15.2% to 48.8%) and the largest increase in RevPAR (+20.5% to US$43.99). ADR in the market was up 4.6% to US$90.11.

Three additional markets experienced a double-digit lift in RevPAR for the week: Washington, D.C.-Maryland- Virginia (+15.8% to US$52.67), Minneapolis/St. Paul, Minnesota-Wisconsin (+13.2% to US$45.96); and Phoenix, Arizona (+11.1% to US$71.32).

Minneapolis/St. Paul was the only Top 25 Market to report a double-digit increase in ADR (+10.6% to US$100.73).

New Orleans, Louisiana, reported the steepest declines in ADR (-17.7% to US$145.21) and RevPAR (-27.9% to US$92.83).

Three others markets saw a double-digit drop in RevPAR: Dallas, Texas (-15.8% to US$41.25); Houston, Texas (-15.4% to US$33.69); and Miami/Hialeah, Florida (-15.1% to US$262.55).

Miami was the only other market to report a double-digit decrease in ADR (-10.3% to US$313.06).

Four markets saw a double-digit decline in occupancy: St. Louis, Missouri-Illinois (-13.7 to 47.0%); Dallas (-13.2% to 48.7%); New Orleans (-12.5% to 63.9%); and Houston (-10.3% to 41.6%).