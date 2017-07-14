Since the acquisition of hetras by the leading Chinese Hotel Technology supplier Shiji, the company has experienced exciting developments. The steady growth of Shiji over the past years, combined with Alibaba's investment in Shiji and Shiji's investment in Snapshot, hetras and other technologies, shows a clear commitment to global hotel technology services and strategic partnerships. This creates stability for hetras customers and cements the foundation for future expansion plans of the Shiji application platform outside the Asia Pacific region.

hetras is very proud that Shiji's interest is clearly of a strategic nature and will target not only the European and Middle East market but also the Asian markets for further role outs. At the same time Shiji allows hetras to focus its resources on strategic product roadmap planning, leading to further customer stability and business development across multiple markets.

As Kevin King, Chief Operating Officer of Shij, notes, "Our message to the market is: we believe in the hetras technology and in the hetras team". hetras was created in Germany and Germany will continue to be the base for hetras operations.

Our breadth of industry knowledge and experience in Asia, in tandem with our recent acquisitions and our own product portfolio will strengthen our international service offering and ultimately serve our customers all over the world more effectively."

About Shiji

Shiji creates and represents products, services and platforms facilitating cross industry consumer journeys, industry focused consulting and collaboration for hospitality, food service and retail industries. Shiji has over 90% market share in China's high end hotels and over 70% in luxury and specialty retail. Founded in 1998, Shiji is traded on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange (code: 002153). Shiji has over 10,000 hotels, 100,000 restaurants and over 200,000 retail shops using our and partner technologies. Alibaba, China's largest online platform for consumers, has invested in Shiji. Working with Alitrip's online travel portal, Shiji provides online to offline solutions enabling a streamlined consumer journey. Headquartered in Beijing, Shiji has direct operations throughout China, Singapore, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Austria and Germany and a large reseller network in a number of countries and territories.

View Source

Contact

Astrid Neumann

hetras

Phone: 1796707919

Fax: 1796707919

Send Email