hetras with expansion plans after Shiji acquisition!
As Kevin King, Chief Operating Officer of Shij, notes, "Our message to the market is: we believe in the hetras technology and in the hetras team". hetras was created in Germany and Germany will continue to be the base for hetras operations.
Our breadth of industry knowledge and experience in Asia, in tandem with our recent acquisitions and our own product portfolio will strengthen our international service offering and ultimately serve our customers all over the world more effectively."
About Shiji
Shiji creates and represents products, services and platforms facilitating cross industry consumer journeys, industry focused consulting and collaboration for hospitality, food service and retail industries. Shiji has over 90% market share in China's high end hotels and over 70% in luxury and specialty retail. Founded in 1998, Shiji is traded on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange (code: 002153). Shiji has over 10,000 hotels, 100,000 restaurants and over 200,000 retail shops using our and partner technologies. Alibaba, China's largest online platform for consumers, has invested in Shiji. Working with Alitrip's online travel portal, Shiji provides online to offline solutions enabling a streamlined consumer journey. Headquartered in Beijing, Shiji has direct operations throughout China, Singapore, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Austria and Germany and a large reseller network in a number of countries and territories.
About hetras
Hetras develops cloud-based hotel management software and enables hoteliers to change the way they connect and engage with their guests. Hotels can take advantage of a fully mobile guest journey to generate higher revenues and decrease operational expenditure. Automated processes and data analytics offer increased service levels, as well as cutting-edge marketing strategies and operational change. Hetras is a subsidiary of the Chinese hotel technology leader Shiji, and a proud technology partner in the "FutureHotel" project of the Fraunhofer Institute Germany.
