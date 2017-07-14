SEATTLE, WASH. – Columbia Hospitality, a Seattle-based hospitality management and consulting company, announces a new management and operating agreement with The Heathman Hotel, effective Jan. 1, 2017. Situated in the heart of Kirkland, Wash., and just steps away from the downtown waterfront, the independent, full-service hotel and Trellis Restaurant join Columbia Hospitality's portfolio of award-winning properties.

"The Heathman is a great addition to our expanding collection of unique hotels, and we are looking forward to working with its enthusiastic and talented team that shares Columbia Hospitality's commitment to superior service," said Columbia Hospitality founder and CEO John Oppenheimer. "We're honored to have the opportunity to showcase our expertise in providing exceptional guest experiences at such an esteemed property that is right in our backyard."

Opened in October 2007, The Heathman Hotel plans to renovate its 91 guestrooms and suites in 2017. In an effort to allow guests to further customize their stay, The Heathman presents offerings such as "The Art of Sleep" bed menu, where guests can select a room furnished with one of three different bed types, Luxury Pillow Top, Tempur-Pedic or Feather Bed, to ensure a relaxing night's sleep.

"We are thrilled to have Columbia Hospitality join us in taking The Heathman to the next level and are excited for what the future has in store," said Troy Longwith, general manager of The Heathman Hotel. "We continually strive to be a distinctive property within the market and believe this new partnership, along with our renovated guestrooms and award-winning dining, will ensure each guest receives a truly unique and personalized experience."

The property boasts 4,555 square feet of private dining, meeting and event spaces that accommodate up to 200 guests. Trellis, a locally inspired, 90-seat restaurant and bar located on the ground floor, offers outdoor seating year-round and features farm-to-table cuisine under the direction of Executive Chef Brian Scheehser. Trellis' food and atmosphere are known for their quality and sophistication, without sacrificing the neighborhood feel.

About The Heathman Hotel – Kirkland The Heathman Hotel is a 91-room upscale boutique hotel in vibrant Kirkland, Wash. Located in the heart of the city with a neighborhood feel, The Heathman is steps away from Marina Park on the eastern shore of Lake Washington, and is close to Seattle and Bellevue. The hotel showcases permanent and rotating fine art throughout the public spaces and a farm-to-table restaurant, Trellis, featuring renowned executive chef and organic farmer Brian Scheehser. The independent, full-service hotel and restaurant add to the underlying sophistication of fast-growing Kirkland. For more information or to make a reservation, please call 888-264-5494 or visit www.heathmankirkland.com.

