Hilton Garden Inn Debuts in Guizhou Province, Southwestern China
Hilton Garden Inn Guiyang Yunyan is Hilton’s tenth Hilton Garden Inn hotel in China
Hilton Garden Inn Guiyang Yunyan is located in Yunyan district, the cultural, commercial and transportation center of Guiyang. Known as the Forest City of China, Guiyang is home to a number of tourist attractions including Wen Chang Chamber, Jia Xiu Pavilion, and Qian Ling Park. Hilton Garden Inn Guiyang Yunyan offers easy access to these attractions, as well as the International Conference Center, major shopping malls, and popular entertainment districts. In addition, the hotel is close to Guiyang Train Station and Guiyang Long Dongbao Airport.
"Guests can count on us for a successful and comfortable stay experience at Hilton Garden Inn Guiyang Yunyan, which is our tenth Hilton Garden Inn hotel in China," said John Greenleaf, global head, Hilton Garden Inn. "We have been growing the global footprint of our award-winning Hilton Garden Inn brand and since its launch in China in 2014 and we now have expanded the pipeline to 38 Hilton Garden Inn hotels in the pipeline."
Hilton Garden Inn Guiyang Yunyan combines contemporary design with upscale amenities. French windows provide great views of the city and Nanming River, while generously sized desks, ergonomic chairs, complimentary high-speed WiFi access, and secure printing from the guest rooms help optimize productivity. All guest rooms also have 42-inch HDTVs, Peter Thomas Roth bathroom amenities, as well as KingKoil mattresses, hypoallergenic pillows, and quality bedlinens. For the convenience of guests, the self-service laundry room and fitness center are both open around the clock.
Meeting space at Hilton Garden Inn Guiyang Yunyan includes a 45 square meter board room and two multi-function rooms with a combined area of 152 square meters. With high ceilings, natural light, and state-of-the-art audio-visual equipment, these meeting rooms offer the perfect venue for training sessions, business meetings, and private gatherings. Guests can also expect access to a 24-hour business center, as well as meeting and catering support.
On-site dining options at Hilton Garden Inn Guiyang Yunyan include the Garden Grille all-day dining restaurant, which offers cooked-to-order breakfast and an a la carte menu of international and local dishes for lunch, dinner and room service. Garden Bar is a relaxing place to unwind or conduct informal meetings over coffee or cocktails, while noodle bar Mian Tan serves authentic Chinese noodle dishes. The Mian Tan menu changes daily and guests can either dine in or take away their meals. In addition, snacks and drinks are available at the 24-hour Pavilion Pantry®.
Hilton Garden Inn Guiyang Yunyan participates in Hilton's award-winning customer loyalty program, Hilton HHonors. Hilton HHonors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels have access to benefits including an exclusive member discount, free standard Wi-Fi, and digital amenities that are available exclusively through the industry-leading Hilton HHonors app, where HHonors members can check-in, choose their room.
Hilton Garden Inn Guiyang Yunyan is located at No. 217 Dong Shan Road, Yunyan District, Guiyang, Guizhou, P.R. China. For more information or to make reservations, please visit Hilton Garden Inn Guiyang Yunyan or call 0851-85614642.
Read more about Hilton Garden Inn at www.hgi.com and news.hgi.com.
